Longtime chef driving Marquee on Landing

Fort Wayne native Edwin Mateo has worked in some of the most respected kitchens in the city, serving as sous chef at BakerStreet Steakhouse and executive chef at Eddie Merlot's. Now, he's leading the team of one of the city's newest restaurants, Marquee.

The Marquee is one of a handful of restaurants that have opened recently in the city, including Opelia's, Thai Metta, BurgerFi and Dairy Queen.

A chef-driven restaurant conference, Marquee is an upscale urban bar and restaurant on the Landing downtown with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The varied menu includes charcuterie, appetizers, salads, steaks and seafood.

The appetizer list includes Kung Pao Calamari, served with chili-garlic sauce and ginger-soy slaw. Steak frites, kimchi meatloaf and mussels with a spicy garlic-white wine sauce are among the bistro options. Main entrées include beef tenderloin with fingerling potatoes; a Tomahawk pork chop with horseradish-sweet potato purée; and lamb shank with roasted corn fundito.

Dishes are complemented with an extensive drink menu. The restaurant serves dinner six days a week. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Marquee at the Landing is the 15th concept introduced by Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group. With this addition, the restaurant group owns and operates 36 locations.

• Ophelia's All Day Cafe, 1603 N. Wells St., had a soft opening over the weekend. Serving a limited menu, the cafe offers coffee drinks; breakfast items such as French toast; and cocktails. The focus is on elevating comfort food. Stay tuned for more about this café located in the former Bird + Cleaver.

• Thai Metta, 5970 W. Jefferson Blvd., is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. The menu features Thai favorites, such as dumplings, larb salad, tom yum soup, pad Thai and fried rice. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Dinner hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Online ordering is available; go to www.thaimetta-restaurant.com.

• The BurgerFi location at Jefferson Pointe has opened. BurgerFi is a national franchise known for its culinary approach to burgers and fries, as well as its milkshakes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

• The Dairy Queen at 3103 N. Anthony Blvd. is set to open this week. The new treat shop is in the parking lot of the former Scott's grocery, at the intersection of Crescent Avenue.

Bubbles return

The Trubble Bubbles might have been a way for the Broadway brewery to pivot during the pandemic. But this outdoor dining option was so popular in 2020 that Trubble will again offer outdoor dome dining on their patio.

The “bubbles” are made of a PVC frame with a clear plastic covering. Each bubble, which seats up to eight, has windows for ventilation and heaters for cold weather.

Trubble Bubbles are available for Thursday dinner, Friday lunch and on the weekends. Go to www.trubblebrewing.com and click on Trubble Bubbles for reservations.

TinCaps brews

The TinCaps have once again partnered with Northeast Indiana-based Five Star Distributing for a seasonal beer sampler promotion.

With a nod to Thanksgiving and Christmas, this 12-pack features a diverse assortment of beers including porters, ciders and IPAs. Among the seasonal choices are a Nutcracker Ale from Boulevard Brewing, A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' by Lagunitas Brewing, Raspberry Ale from Dark Horse Brewing and Alpha Klaus from 3 Floyds Brewing.

The 12-pack, which also comes with cups and a tasting guide to help novice drinkers feel like professional taste-testers, is $34.95.

Orders can be placed online through 3 p.m. Friday. Fans can pick up their purchase curbside Tuesday at Parkview Field. To order, go to tincaps.wufoo.com/forms/tincaps-november-beer-samplers.

The TinCaps Beer Sampler is a continuation of a program that began in 2020. After losing its season during the coronavirus pandemic, the minor league baseball team began selling meal kits and drink packages for a secondary source of revenue to continue staffing employees. Due to its popularity, the sales have continued this year.

Winefest

Rudy's Shop, 409 W. Brackenridge St., will host its annual Winterfest Party on Thursday.

With heated tents and fire pits, the party will go from 6 to 11 p.m. Sun King Brewery will be on draft, and there will be specials on wine and wine slushies throughout the weekend.

Admission is free. For information, go to www.rudysshop.com.

