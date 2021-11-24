The Dish: Chapman's Brewing plans brewery at Electric Works

Chapman's Brewing has signed a letter of intent to build and open a flagship brewery and taproom at Electric Works next fall.

This location will become headquarters for Chapman's, housing the company's corporate office and research and development functions in addition to the brewery and taproom.

“We believe in Electric Works – what the campus has meant to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana, and the center of gravity it will become as the vision turns into reality,” Chapman's founder Scott Fergusson said in a statement.

The headquarters will have a unique, artisanal look and a large footprint in Building 27.

Chapman's began in 2012 and opened its first taproom in Angola. There are now taprooms in Columbia City, Huntington, Wabash and at Fort Wayne International Airport. The Angola operation features a 20-barrel brewhouse and has the capacity for 280 barrels to ferment simultaneously.

The new location will offer family-friendly dining, as well as retail space with ingredients and equipment for home brewers.

Jeff Kingsbury of Ancora, the lead developer of Electric Works, says Chapman's fits in with the vision of Electric Works, which is to be “a vibrant and active 18-hour place.”

Healthy options open

If you are currently debating whether three pieces of pie is too many or just enough, you might want to skip this section of the column and save it for next week.

But two new establishments in the city are trying to make healthy eating more accessible and delicious.

Smpl Kitchen recently opened at 10106 E. Dupont Circle Drive. The café offers salads, wraps, bowls, smoothies and sides with a focus on using healthful ingredients. Among the items on the wrap menu are a pesto caprese chicken option and a balsamic goat cheese salmon. The jerk shrimp bowl features black beans, pineapple pico and jerk yogurt sauce.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Online ordering is available; go to www.smplkitchenfw.com.

Herculean Meal Prep, 5215 Illinois Road, recently had a soft opening. The Indianapolis-based company offers ready-to-heat meals. Customers choose a meal box, which comes in quantities of seven, 14, 21 and 28 meals. They can then select from dishes such as pot roast, pumpkin chili and chicken sausage breakfast.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To order and for more information, go to herculeanmealprep.com.

Peach Truck coming

As my cousins and I meticulously crafted our letters to Santa, my grandma would remind us that there weren't always presents under the tree.

For her and my grandpa, living after the Great Depression, there wasn't always enough money for toys and new clothes. The sweetest surprise on Christmas morning would be an orange and other fresh fruit in their stockings.

Indeed, oranges on Christmas became a tradition. And for the first time ever, the popular Peach Truck will bring a delivery of sweet citrus from Georgia and Florida.

The Peach Truck will make three stops Dec. 16 in Fort Wayne, as part of its tour of six states.

Satsumas will be available in 10-pound boxes from 9 to 10 a.m. at Connolly's Hardware, 515 E. Dupont Road; from noon to 1p.m. at Menards, 5511 Meijer Drive; and 3 to 4 p.m. at Menards, 6310 Illinois Road.

To pre-order a 10-pound box and other staples such as peach cobbler or pecans, go to thepeachtruck.com/pages/winter-tour.

Wings Etc. special

Is it going to be a blue, blue Christmas? At Wings Etc. Grill & Pub, a new burger is going blue and black for the holidays.

Wings Etc.'s new Black & Blue Diner Burger features two burger patties with blackening seasoning and topped with blue cheese dressing served on a toasted bun. Each burger is served with fries or a choice of side.

The Black & Blue Diner Burger is available for a limited time at three Fort Wayne locations: 6247 Bluffton Road, 497 Dupont Road and 10134 Maysville Road.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.