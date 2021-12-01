The Dish: More Guadalupe's spots on the way

Jimmie Schindler II could have three restaurants under construction in the next three months.

With one lease signed and two letters of intent, the co-owner of Bandido's is set to expand the Guadalupe's brand.

Guadalupe's is a fast-casual restaurant that opened in December 2019 in southwest Fort Wayne.

As the business found its footing amid the pandemic, the concept has proven popular, Schindler says.

“(The restaurant) is doing exceptionally well,” Schindler says. “We're going to grow pretty quickly. It should be fun.”

The new location will be on Dupont Road, near the Kroger gas station in front of Connolly's Do It Best. The spot is a former car wash that will be built out for the restaurant.

Schindler says the other two locations are still under wraps until paperwork has been signed.

Similar in service to Chipotle but with a focus on authentic Mexican fare, Guadalupe's offers burritos, bowls, salads and tacos. The recipes were developed by Chef Carlos Zepeda, who is originally from Mexico.

Popular items on Guadalupe's menu include the barbacoa, chicken barbacoa and carnitas. Schindler says the restaurant strives to be an inviting, welcoming place, even if you have an allergy or food intolerance. The dishes are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free friendly.

In addition, the restaurant offers a selection of beer and wine slushies.

There's also an emphasis on fresh ingredients. With an open kitchen layout, diners can see proteins being cooked and vegetables being chopped. Cheese is shredded from the block, and there are no freezers for storage.

Schindler calls it a high-end Chipotle without the high-end prices, something diners have appreciated.

A Guadalupe's outpost recently opened in Memorial Coliseum, a sign of the brand's focus to grow. Schindler says that the plan is to add four or so locations a year while continuing to operate Bandido's.

There are three Bandido's locations in Fort Wayne and one in Lima. Schindler says that with the two cities as “home bases,” Guadalupe's locations will likely spiral out from there and expand into Indiana.

Hall's closure

Hall's Restaurants announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it is planning to close the Original Drive-In on Bluffton Road after 75 years. The post says the last day of the restaurant at 1502 Bluffton Road will be Dec. 23.

The post continued to say the Hall family “has made that decision as part of a transition to support new endeavors.”

Last year, the company closed its Hall's Guesthouse Hotel and Conference Center in March and this year turned Triangle Park into a venue for private events.

The local chain still operates several restaurants and other venues, including The Gas House, The Deck, Takoka, Factory, Don Hall's Hollywood Drive-In, Don Hall's Prime Rib Restaurant, Commissary and The Tavern.

Wabash walk

The last First Friday of the year will be this week in downtown Wabash.

From 5 to 8 p.m., visitors can go on a cookie walk through downtown. Nine locations will have holiday treats available, including Modoc's Market, Wabash County Museum, Lighthouse Mission, Ohh My! Cakes and Kaleigh M Photography.

The event will also feature hot cocoa and other activities as part of the Winter Wonderland theme.

There will be a stamping map for the Cookie Walk on the back of the First Friday flyer.

For more information about First Friday, go to WabashMarketplace.org.

Barstool Bites

A new ghost kitchen is operating out of Marketplace of Canterbury, 5629 St. Joe Road.

Barstool Bites is a venture of Barstool Sports, a sports-centric media network. The ghost concept kitchen features menu items that were developed by Barstool Sports' best content creators.

Appetizers include dips such as Dana Beers Buff Chick Dip (buffalo chicken) and Donnie Does Dip (bacon French onion). There are buckets with your choice of wings or chicken tenders, as well as a variety of sandwiches and sides.

The Biggie by Smitty is a Philly steak sandwich with cheddar cheese sauce, provolone, hot cherry peppers and caramelized onions. Keeg's Sweet Bites are deep-fried bread pudding bites served with caramel sauce.

To order, go to Barstoolbites.com.

