The Dish: Savor Fort Wayne returns Jan. 12

Visit Fort Wayne has announced the dates for its annual restaurant event, Savor Fort Wayne.

From Jan. 12 to 23, diners can sample some of the city's best cuisine at special prices. More than 50 Fort Wayne restaurants are expected to offer special three-course meals at value prices to encourage diners to taste what the city has to offer.

Among those already signed up are Kanela, Oyster Bar, Pub @ 1802 and Junk Ditch Brewing Co. Restaurant menus for Savor Fort Wayne will be posted throughout the month at SavorFortWayne.com.

Restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings that you can find only during this special event, and many will offer outdoor dining and carry-out options.

New venture

I had to do a double take, rub my eyes and splash cold water on my face to make sure I wasn't seeing things.

There was a social media post under the account for the Golden, the restaurant in the Ash Skyline Plaza that closed in 2017. But the post was legit, and it shared that Golden co-founder Sean Richardson is in the early stages of launching a new venture.

Rune x Fortezza will be the first step toward a brick-and-mortar restaurant for Richardson, and the idea has been something he has been working on for years.

At Rune, Richardson will offer a six-course set tasting menu for $80.

“The food and service will be a reflection of all the things I have come to love and learn while traveling, eating, and being inspired by other cooks and producers,” he wrote in the social media post. “The menu is directly influenced by the seasons in North East Indiana and those who work tirelessly to continue to care about the methods used in growing food and raising animals.”

The first pop-up for Rune will be at Fortezza Coffee, 819 S. Calhoun St., on Jan. 7 and 8. Seating will be reservation only, with service beginning at 6 p.m. Diners will be asked to pay in full when making the reservation. Reservations can be made by messaging Richardson on his Instagram page, @seangordonrichardson

Fran's II opens

Fran's Kitchen announced it has opened a second location just south of downtown.

Fran's Soul Food Kitchen II, 2000 Brooklyn Ave., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. today. Entrées include fried chicken, baked chicken, ham and pork chops. The menu also features side dishes such as baked macaroni, yams, greens, dressing and rice. There are also sweet treats like banana pudding and cake.

You can dine in or order carry-out; call 755-5411.

Dual-concept idea

Be Better Hospitality is announcing more details about its dual-concept business, Penny Drip. Part barbershop, part coffee and cocktail bar, Penny Drip will open in the historic building at 815 Lafayette St. early next year.

The hospitality group was started by a group of Fort Wayne entrepreneurs and hospitality professionals whose mission is “serving with purpose.”

Penny Drip will offer a variety of beverage-related products. Products include coffee and tea drinks and a full bar that will serve low-ABV cocktails, spritzes, iconic coffee cocktails like the espresso martini and Irish coffee, as well as a uniquely curated list of aperitifs and Amari. A small kitchen will make breakfast sandwiches, specialty tartines and pastries.

Be Better Hospitality is partnering with Executive Barber to offer various hair grooming services, including classic cuts, styled cuts and beard trims.

The atmosphere will host an intimate setting, with industrial-modern fixtures and comfortable seating. There will be open-air garage doors and plenty of outdoor seating on the patio.

The space was built in the early 1920s and formerly housed a filling station on U.S. 27 near the well-known Lincoln Highway. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by notable Kendallville-based architect A.M. Strauss.

