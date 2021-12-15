The Dish: Country Heritage Winery adds igloos for outdoor dining

You don't have to go inside to escape the cold if you are visiting Country Heritage this season.

The LaOtto winery recently added heated igloos as a dining option. The domes seat six comfortably and can accommodate up to eight people.

The igloos can be reserved for any day of the week via the winery's website. If you visit Monday through Thursday, you will order at the front bar and take your food and drinks to the igloo. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be servers.

Each reservation is for two hours. Monday through Thursday, the rental fee is $50 plus tax. The fee is $70 plus tax Friday through Sunday. Learn more and book at http://ow.ly/sumb50H6ihQ

The winery also recently made changes to its menu at the Estate Bistro, which is open during winery hours. Offerings include appetizers, salads, entrées and dessert.

Dishes include a Heritage burger, Chicken Po' Boy and dessert charcuterie board.

Breakfast options

Do you know what you are making for breakfast on Christmas?

If your answer was “no,” or my favorite – “absolutely nothing,” local kitchens are offering breakfast and brunch options for the holiday.

Junk Ditch Brewing Co., 1825 W. Main St., is offering its holiday take and heat brunch for pick up on Christmas Eve. The meal is $99, and it includes GK Roasted Vegetable Quiche, biscuits, sausage gravy, 12 eggs, one pound of bacon and four GK cinnamon rolls. Items can also be ordered a la carte. To order, go to www.junkditchbrewingco.com.

Hetty Arts Pastry has doughnuts available for pre-order to be picked up at the YLNI Farmers Market on Dec. 22 and 29. The bakery will limit the number of orders. You can order a half dozen or a full dozen, and your order will include an assortment of flavors such as gingerbread and chestnut chocolate. For pricing and to order, go to www.hettyartspastry.com/pre-order-pastries.

ChocolateFest

The Fort Wayne ChocolateFest 2022 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Orchid Events Center, 11508 Lincoln Highway E. in New Haven.

The event is hosted by The John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation. The evening will include three chocolate dipping stations (dark, milk and white chocolate) with other chocolate desserts, a full dinner, live entertainment from Al Parr and his Creole Candy Band, cash bar and even a “build your own” ice cream sundae bar. A silent auction will also take place.

All of the profits will go to Riley's Hospital for Children and other area charities, programs and projects.

Tickets are $40 each. VIP tables, which seat eight, are $500.

For more information, tickets, or to donate auction items, call 749-4901. There will be limited tickets available at the door. Tickets are available with a small service fee on Eventbrite.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.