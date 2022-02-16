The Dish: Elijah's Restaurant and Bakery moving downtown

The former Freshii location downtown will soon have a new tenant.

Elijah's Restaurant and Bakery will move from its North Clinton Street restaurant to downtown.

A grand opening date has not been set, chef Kevin Muhammad says.

The North Clinton Street restaurant will not be open during the move and as the downtown spot is being set up.

Wild Crab set to open

Wild Crab is also nearing its opening at Covington Plaza. Signage is up at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd., and the restaurant is hiring.

The restaurant will offer a variety of seafood boils, including snow crab, black mussels, shrimp and crawfish. Guests will also be able to choose their sauce and spice level. Side dishes include lobster bisque, clam chowder and shrimp salad.

There's also a Wild Crab location in South Bend.

Wings Etc. hires chef

Wings Etc. recently announced that it added a new member to its team – Executive Chef Josh Farmer.

The restaurant group hopes that the addition of Farmer will help position Wings Etc. to improve its food and drink offerings. Farmer has 21 years of food service experience and most recently served as executive chef for the South Bend Cubs baseball organization.

Farmer received his culinary arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis and, in addition to the South Bend Cubs position, has filled chef roles at highly acclaimed restaurants, including Solera in Minneapolis, which was named one of the 10 best restaurants in the world in 2003.

“I love the Wings Etc. concept,” Farmer says. “There are a lot of sports bar concepts out there, but I think we do it better, and there is always room to continue that growth. This is a concept that I feel like I can help grow.”

Wings Etc. recently opened its 77th location in Dexter, Missouri, and has plans to open new locations in Texas, Florida, Minnesota and West Virginia.

There are three locations in Fort Wayne and restaurants in Decatur, Columbia City, Bluffton, Huntington, Kendallville, Warsaw, Angola and Wabash.

Around town

• Downtown Garrett has a new Mexican restaurant. LaLos 2 recently had its grand opening at 104 N. Peters St.

• Do you want to support the Girl Scouts but don't want to buy cookies for yourself? Through the Cookie Share program, you can donate boxes to a charitable organization chosen by Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. To participate in “Cookie Share,” contact any Girl Scout for the link to her digital cookie platform. To find a Girl Scout near you, go to www.gsnim.org and type your ZIP code into the Cookie Finder. The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program continues through March 14. Cost is $5 per package, $6 for gluten-free.

