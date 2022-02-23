The Dish: Restaurants offer Fat Tuesday, Lent specials

Are you ready to let the good times roll? Whether you are preparing for the Lenten season or just want to enjoy Fat Tuesday specials, local restaurants have you covered.

Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road, will have a Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday. There will be Cajun fare from Full Circle Food Truck. Offerings will include Cajun tacos, jambalaya, po' boy sandwiches and pecan pralines. Baccus and King Rex will present a king cake. There will be live music from Pop & Fresh, accompanied by Cajun Calvin. Food offerings will begin at noon. Live music will begin at 7 p.m.

Mad Anthony Brewing Co. locations in Fort Wayne, Auburn and Warsaw will celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Cajun and creole menu. The restaurants will offer fresh crawfish, shrimp and more. The Fort Wayne location, on Broadway, will also have live music.

Portillo's will kick off Lent on March 2 with meat-free offerings. A Pepper & Egg Sandwich is made with scrambled eggs and Portillo's home-cooked sweet peppers served on toasted French bread. It will be available on March 2 and then Fridays through April 15. In addition, Portillo's has a breaded whitefish sandwich. This sandwich has a whitefish fillet on a brioche bun with American cheese, chopped lettuce and tartar sauce.

Tap room opens

A new eatery has opened in Columbia City.

Chapman's Brewing Co. has opened a new tap room at 118 W. Van Buren St.

The menu features lunch items, appetizers and entrées, as well as desserts and a children's menu. Dishes include a Reuben sandwich, macaroni and cheese bowl, smothered grilled chicken and bison chili.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appetizers, soups and beverages are served from 3 to 5 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. The tap house will be closed Sundays and Mondays. On Fridays and Saturdays, hours are extended until 10 p.m.

Wine bar honored

Chop's Wine Bar was recently named one of the top six wine bars in Indiana.

The list was published on Best Things in Indiana by AmericanTowns Media.

Chop's Wine Bar has been a local favorite since it opened. Located in southwest Fort Wayne, right next door to Chop's Steaks and Seafood, it offers an elegant, relaxed ambiance.

The wine bar has an extensive wine list, including more than 34 selections from all over the world.

The wine bar is open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Dash-In renovates

The Dash-In has a sign on its door announcing that it will be closed through Tuesday for renovations.

The downtown spot, 814 S. Calhoun St., will reopen on March 2 with hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.