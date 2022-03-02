The Dish: Starbucks planned for southeast Fort Wayne

The city announced this week that construction will begin later this year on a new Starbucks café.

The Starbucks at Southtown Centre will be in a new 2,225-square-foot building, and the café will be its only tenant. The project is in partnership with the city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division and the Elia Group, a Michigan-based real estate developer.

The Elia Group plans to build two commercial buildings on the property located along U.S. 27. The other building will be general use.

“As a lover of coffee, I am over-the-moon excited,” 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says in a written statement. “Excited not only for southeast Fort Wayne, but also excited for other development that a Starbucks could entice to come to the community. This project speaks to the collaboration and commitment to southeast for not only myself, but the mayor and all of our partners. I can't wait to get my first venti pike.”

Culinary tour set

The city's first culinary and culture tour, which combines local food with historic, architectural and artistic and cultural commentary, has scheduled its 2022 partners and tour dates.

Tours will run on select Saturdays from May through early October.

Tickets are $70 per person for the walking tour, which includes stops at four locally owned downtown restaurants: Don Hall's Gashouse, The Hoppy Gnome, Proximo and DeBrands.

The food tours include a 3.5-hour historical, cultural and culinary walking tour of downtown that covers a 1.25-mile loop. Tours are limited to 12 people.

Private tours are available, as well as e-certificates. For information, go to Fortwaynefoodtours.com.

Closings

Two local shops have announced their closings.

West Central Microcreamery, 725 Union St., has been scooping small-batch, artisan ice cream for more than five years. It has been a popular fixture in West Central, with full picnic benches able to be seen in the summer months.

But this summer those benches will be empty.

The shop, which was taken over by Jason Eyason about three years ago, announced on social media that it will close at the end of the month.

“We appreciate all of your support, flavor suggestions (and for trying some of our more adventurous flavors), and kind words throughout this time. We have loved churning up ice cream for you,” the post said.

In addition, Juice Jar has permanently closed.

Juice Jar opened seven years ago and was a fixture at the City Exchange before moving to a storefront on Covington Road.

The juice shop had been closed off and on since March 2020, facing struggles due to the pandemic and supply chain.

Wabash beer crawl

For its First Friday event, downtown Wabash will be hosting a new event – a Leprechaun-Con Bar Crawl

The event, which will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, will feature different 2Toms beers at a variety of downtown spots. The locations include Downtown Wabash office, Eagles Theatre, Charley Creek Inn Wine & Cheese Bar, Gallery 64, JoJo's Olfactory & Co., Moose Lodge 1195, Ash & Elm at the Wabash County Museum and Market Street Grill.

In addition, participating downtown businesses will have St. Patrick's Day-inspired specials.

Participants in the beer crawl must be at least 21 years old. To order a Leprechaun-Con Bar Crawl T-shirt with a complementary 2Toms Key Lime Pie Mallowscoop beer, go to DowntownWabash.org/events/marchs-first-friday.

St. Paddy's Day

Looking forward to going green for St. Patrick's Day? It's time to mark your calendars for events around town.

Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road, will kick off its festivities on March 16 when it lowers a half barrel of green beer at 5:30 p.m. The People's Parade will be at 6 p.m. and the tapping of the green keg of beer will be at 6:30 p.m.

On March 17, the pub will open at 10 a.m. with events throughout the day. There will be two food trucks on site: Full Circle and Wood Farms. Food offerings will include Guinness lamb stew, Irish soda bread, corned beef burnt ends, Murphy's braised short ribs sliders, corned beef and cabbage and bread pudding. There will be a $5 cover and attendees must be 21 or older.

To wrap up celebrations, there will be live music at 7 p.m. March 18.

The Venice Restaurant, 2242 Goshen Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17, with music from 4 to 8 p.m. The menu will include a corned beef sandwich ($7.95), Irish stew ($7.95) and a corned beef and cabbage dinner ($11.95).

Fundraiser

Penn Station East Coast Subs will host its fourth annual fundraising campaign for Down syndrome awareness through March 21.

All Penn Station restaurants will participate in the roundup campaign, which will raise money for local Down syndrome organizations.

Cashiers will ask customers if they want to round up their purchases during the fundraising campaign. It will also be an option for online ordering. Penn Station will reward any customer who donates $2 or more with a promo card for a buy one, get one free sub on a future visit.

Around town

• Don Rojo Mexican Seafood Restaurant, 5525 Coldwater Road, hosted its soft opening on Tuesday.

• A new Dunkin Donuts opened this week at 5321 E. Dupont Road.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.