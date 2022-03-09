Cooking class business getting its own home

Megan Hauser wanted to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle by teaching them essential cooking skills. In 2017, she launched Wholesome Roots Cooking, partnering with local organizations to host the classes.

But this weekend, she will celebrate the grand opening of her storefront in Huntertown.

Wholesome Roots Cooking, 14411 Lima Road, will have a celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Guests can tour the space, enjoy refreshments and enter giveaways.

At Wholesome Roots Cooking, you can take part in classes led by chefs from local restaurants.

“It is set up to be a fun experience for those special people in our life. I look forward to teaching children and adults about how to improve their health through wholesome cooking and meal preparation,” Hauser says in a written statement.

“We all deserve a delicious meal, even if we are cooking for one or two. Eating well can strengthen the body, mind and spirit at any age.”

Upcoming classes include “The Secret to Great Fajitas” with Mercado on March 21; pie baking for children ages 6 to 14 on March 22; and gluten-free cinnamon rolls on March 26.

For information, go to www.wholesomerootscooking.com/

Pi Day specials

Math never tasted so sweet. While Pi Day honors the mathematical ratio that helps you calculate the circumference of a circle, it's also a chance to celebrate all things pie.

Pi Day – or Pie Day – is Monday (March 14, which represents 3.14, the first three numbers of pi). And area bakeries are getting in on the opportunity to feature their sweets.

Market Wagon (MarketWagon.com), an online farmers market that delivers to homes in a 14-county region around Fort Wayne, is offering a variety of pies from local bakers for sale on its online platform, including:

• GK Baked Goods, where you can order a hand pie with a variety of fruit fillings surrounded by a signature pie crust.

• Nordmann's Nook of North Manchester, which offers flavors such as red raspberry crème, sugar cream, Dutch apple, cherry and peach.

In addition to delicious pies, Market Wagon's service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place an order from multiple local vendors with one single checkout.

Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., has a pie-themed menu for March. Featuring two new piecaken varieties, the menu includes the Cereal Killer Pie, which is made with a Fruity Pebbles crust, cheesecake and cereal filling. There's also a Bourbon Butterscotch Praline Pie and a Strawberry Guava Pie.

The bakery also has a Ukrainian Freedom pie, which is a blueberry pie inside a lemon cake. Twenty-five percent of each sale will go to the World Central Kitchen.

If you would like to make a pie for Pi Day, Sweets So Geek is also offering a dessert baking class on Sunday. The class is from 2 to 4 p.m., and participants will make a blueberry sugar cream pie. The cost is $20. For more information, go to its Facebook page.

Lenten food fight

During the 2022 Lenten season, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub locations will promote their first-ever “Food Fight: Lent Edition.”

In an extension of the chain's popular “Food Fight” format, in which the popularity of featured items is decided via guest-driven online voting, the Lent version highlights meatless menu options that are in demand during the season.

Now through April 14, the Meatless Beyond Burger faces off with Wings Etc.'s Crispy Fish Tacos. Voting provides an option to register for a chance to win $100 Wings Etc. gift cards in weekly drawings.

Wings Etc.'s Beyond Burger is part of a nationwide meatless trend and is especially popular during Lent. The crispy fish tacos feature beer-battered fish in flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and a lime crema sauce.

Eligible voters can join the pool of qualified entrants, one of whom is chosen at random for the $100 gift card. Winners will be selected weekly through April 14.

Big Eyed Fish, 1502 N. Wells St., also has a special menu for Lent. Among the dishes are grilled yellow fin tuna steak, bluegill, fried perch and salmon patties. Entrées are served with two side dishes.

Around town

Mad Anthony Brewing Co. has launched an online ordering system. Go to www.madbrew.com to learn more and order.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.