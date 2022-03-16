The Dish: Teds beerhall celebrates remodel

Marking five years in business, teds beerhall is celebrating with a newly remodeled kitchen and new menu. The celebration also coincides with St. Patrick's Day.

The beerhall on Coldwater Road near Union Chapel Road recently expanded its bar seating and increased the number of beers on tap to 30. Teds beercade, which opened in January 2021, has 10 additional taps and offers the beerhall menu.

Owner Brian Hench says beer selection is something that has set teds beerhall apart from other restaurants.

Teds beerhall has partnered with local breweries, not only to offer beer on tap but to create custom brews. The fastest seller is its teds beer, which is brewed locally by Mad Anthony. More recently, The Landing Beer Co. started providing the restaurant with a custom IPA, and it is also launching a sour beer in the coming weeks with 2 Toms Brewing.

According to Hench, the kitchen remodel is long overdue.

“We have been operating out of the same small space that was built to serve the little market café that was here first. While we improved it over the years, this is the first time we have been able to really expand our kitchen space,” Hench says.

If you want to check out the new menu, beer list and kick off the basketball tournament, teds beerhall will be opening early Thursday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the birthday celebration continues well into the evening. It will have live music at 7 p.m. and beer and food specials all day.

Other St. Patrick's Day events:

• Hop River will be celebrating Thursday with the release of its new beer. The brewery at 1515 N. Harrison St. is offering an oat malt stout with chocolate notes and an ABV of 5.3%. Along with the 1897 Stout, there will be a corned beef and cabbage stew.

• The Green Frog Inn will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Specials include Corned Beef and Cabbage for $15.95 and Irish Stew for $8.49.

• Mi Pueblo Fort Wayne, 2419 W. Jefferson Blvd., will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials.

• Laycoff's Tavern, 3530 N. Clinton St., will have a traditional St. Patrick's Day Party. The tavern will serve corned beef and cabbage ($11.95) and Irish stew ($7.95), and carry-out will be available. There will also be green beer and Irish cocktails.

Ice cream stands

Today is the day if you are a fan of the Zesto on Coldwater Road. This location for the iconic local ice cream shop will open for the season.

Seasonal ice cream shops have been opening over the past few weeks, signaling that spring and summer are on the way. (And, in case you are wondering, I have already indulged at one of my favorite spots. Location is top secret, though.)

The Zesto location at 6218 St. Joe Center Road is now serving your frozen favorites. The Stand, 5200 Bluffton Road, is open for the season as well.

Sundaes on Sylvan in Rome City has announced it will open for the season April 22. Sno Balls Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 4530 Maplecrest Road, will open May 1.

Easter deals

Easter is less than a month away. If you are a restaurant or bakery offering specials for the holiday, please send submissions to kdupps@jg.net. The deadline for consideration is April 7.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.