The Dish: Sweets on Main adding more treats from Gracey's Goodies

The owners of Sweets on Main and Gracey's Goodies are expanding their partnership to bring new treats to downtown.

Krista Schwartz Hall, owner of Sweets on Main, says the concept will be a “store within a store.”

Sweets on Main, 123 W. Main St., will sell cake by the slice, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, macarons and giant macaron ice cream sandwiches.

Seasonal treats from Gracey's Goodies will also be available.

“We are really excited to bring more sweets to the name Sweets on Main!” Schwartz Hall says.

The downtown ice cream shop already incorporates Grace Geha's goodies into the menu, with her cakes and brownies serving as the bases for the dessert sundaes.

The new treats will be available beginning Saturday “and continue indefinitely,” Schwartz Hall says.

Gracey's Goodies is a bakery at 10526 Walnut St. The bakery offers custom cookies, iced sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls and brownies among other treats.

Sweets on Main is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Junk Ditch plans

Junk Ditch Brewing Co. announced on social media that it had inked a deal for a second concept.

Dan Campbell and the rest of the team are mum on the details about the new space – for now.

“We are looking forward to serving the Huntington community,” Campbell said in an email.

Junk Ditch, 1825 W. Main St., grew out of the Affine food truck. It opened just west of downtown in 2016.

Affine Hospitality Group now includes the food truck, Junk Ditch and GK Baked Goods.

Lucille's to grow

Lucille's BBQ has announced that its second location will open next month.

The restaurant at 7225 Maplecrest Road will begin serving up pulled pork and the like beginning April 18.

Lucille's menu also includes smoked wings, pulled chicken and Texas brisket.

Chris Wilson opened the restaurant at 9011 Lima Road in 2015, naming it after his grandmother. His family, including his wife and five children, help to operate the restaurant.

Around town

• The owners of Joanna's Family Restaurant plan to add a location in Auburn. The Puga family operates two restaurants in Fort Wayne and one in Goshen. The new restaurant will be at 280 N. Grandstaff Drive and should open later this spring.

• The popular buffet will be back at select area Pizza Hut locations. From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, the buffet will be available at the Northwood, Pine Valley, Bluffton, Decatur, Angola and Kendallville locations.

• Could there be something going on at the former Acme Bar & Grill? Two liquor licenses related to the property have a status of “transfer pending” with the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. During a meeting Monday, one license transfer was approved. Another hearing is scheduled for next month.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.