The Dish: Restaurants offer plans for Easter

If you want to avoid the kitchen on Easter Sunday, time to hop to it.

Klemm's Candlelight Café, 1207 E. State Blvd., is offering an Easter dinner to go.

The meal includes spiral sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner roll and carrot cake. The cost is $32 for four meals and $45 for six meals.

The dinners can be picked up between 1 and 3 p.m. Easter Sunday. Pre-orders are required and must be placed by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call 471-6828 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 750-9192 between 3 and 7 p.m.

Takaoka of Japan, 305 E. Superior St., will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Easter.

Chance Bar, 4301 Fairfield Ave., has reservations available for Easter brunch. Go to www.chancebarfw.com for information.

The Club 250 Event Center, 2330 E. 250 N in Bluffton, will host an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet will include eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, ham, pot roast, cheesy potatoes and carrot cake among other items. The cost is $22.95 for adults, $10.95 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children 4 and younger. For reservations, call 260-452-6066.

Back 40 Junction in Decatur will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 260-724-3355 for reservations.

Craft beer festival set

Tickets are now on sale for the Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival.

The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Headwaters Park. There will be food from local restaurants like Shigs in Pit and Bravas, as well as live music.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old. General admission tickets are $40 and include unlimited beer samples and a tasting glass. VIP admission is $65, and it includes an extra hour of tasting and a special gift. The Trails Rockstar ticket, which is $100, also includes access to a private hospitality tent.

Designated drivers can purchase a $10 ticket and enjoy craft root beer and soda.

Proceeds benefit Fort Wayne Trails. For more, go to www.brewedinthefort.com.

Helping refugees

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a bake sale to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

The sale will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 110 E. Wallen Road.

Among the offerings will be baklava and tiramisu by the pan, Greek sweet bread and a Greek pastries combo box. The pastries box will come with baklava, a variety of cookies and chocolate coconut biktes.

The pans of baklava and tiramisu, as well as the pastries box, will be $15. The Greek sweet bread will be $7. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Around town

• Big Apple Pizza, 120 W. Wayne St., now offers a gluten-free pizza crust.

• Skyline Chili, 4021 Ice Way, is celebrating the return of baseball. On Thursday, guests can receive a free cheese coney with any beverage purchase. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• McDonald's popular Szechuan sauce is back but only while supplies last. To add this sauce to your order, though, you have to use the McDonald's app.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.