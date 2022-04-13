Owners put downtown bakery on the market

After more than 10 years, the owners of Pembroke Bakery & Café announced that the business is for sale.

Angie Quinn and Steve Nagy opened the café inside the Auer Center for Arts and Culture in 2011. Pembroke serves vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as baked goods that are often allergy-friendly.

In a social media post, the owners shared that Quinn took a job in Michigan last summer. It has been harder to manage the business and balance family life while commuting between two states.

The plan is to remain open, with Quinn and Nagy hoping to transition the business to new owners.

Wine tasting June 17

Tickets are now on sale for the Picked by the Pros Wine Pairing Dinner.

The event will be June 17 at Ceruti's Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd.

The fundraiser is one of the largest wine tastings in the area, which is organized by WineTime. A six-course menu prepared by Ceruti's will feature wine pairings from Cheers! Wine Consultants.

A self-guided wine tasting and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150 each. To buy tickets or to learn more about the event, go to wboiwine.org.

Participants must be 21 or older to attend. All proceeds go to 89.1 WBOI and Classical WBNI.

Food trucks coming

The weather might have put a damper on the first Food Truck Monday of the season. However, the weekly event at the Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, is set to start Monday.

Food Truck Monday brings trucks like Street Chef, WTFish and Yard Bones BBQ to southeast Fort Wayne.

Trucks will be on-site from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tax day treat

Feeling stressed about the tax deadline? It might be time to chill out.

Kona Ice has turned what can be a day of worry into a day of delight with its Chill Out Day.

On tax day, which is Monday, you can stop by the Kona Ice truck for a free shaved ice. The local truck will be parked at several YMCA locations throughout the day.

From 9 to 11 a.m., the truck will be at the Central Branch YMCA, 1020 Barr St. The truck will be at Jorgensen YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, from noon to 2 p.m. and Jackson R. Lehman YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive, from 3 to 5 p.m.

For information, go to www.kona-ice.com/chilloutday.

Plants on Patio

Trubble Brewing and The Plant Haus are teaming up for Plants on the Patio.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 24 at the 2725 Broadway brewery.

Nectar Vines & Wine will have samples of its locally produced wine. Guests will have the opportunity to sip and shop the pop-up.

Reservations are encouraged; search Trubble Brewing on Opentable.com.

Around town

• Zinnia's Bakehouse, 236 E. Wayne St., is accepting orders for its Easter pop-up. Options include hot cross buns, iced sugar cookies and challah bread. Pick up is 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Go to Zinniasbakehouse.net to order.

• Zeb's Chicken Shack, 3412 Fairfield Ave., has new hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The menu has fried chicken, wings, fried fish and side dishes, including okra, coleslaw and french fries.

