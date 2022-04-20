The Dish: Affine becomes Junk Ditch Food Truck

The team at Junk Ditch Brewing Co. has their fingers crossed that the food truck will be ready to make its debut May 3.

The truck, which launched 10 years ago under the name Affine, will have a new look and new name for the 2022 season.

The Main Street restaurant and brewery announced that Affine will now be the Junk Ditch Food Truck.

The team began thinking about the name change at the beginning of the year. As Junk Ditch expands with a Huntington location and looks toward future growth, it wanted to have a more cohesive brand.

Along with a new name, the truck menu will reflect the restaurant menu. The fan-favorite burger will still be on the menu, but there will be a new sandwich lineup. In addition, a kale Caesar and Brussels sprouts will join the side dish menu.

As part of the change, Junk Ditch is working with Matt Plett and Scott Furhman to give the truck a new look.

Junk Ditch is also preparing for its summer CSA sign-up. The restaurant will offer a 10-week early summer CSA and a 10-week late CSA.

New Salvatori's set

Salvatori's announced that its newest restaurant will open this week.

The Leo Crossing location, 10340 Leo Road, will open Thursday, after supply chain issues caused unexpected delays.

It's the fifth location for Salvatori's, which started with a small restaurant in New Haven. The other restaurants are at 717 W. Washington Center Road, 10227 Illinois Road, and 170 Smaltz Way in Auburn.

Wild Crab opens

While a grand opening date has not been announced, Wild Crab hosted a soft opening Monday.

The seafood restaurant is in the former Scotty's Brewhouse location at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The menu will feature appetizers such as lobster bisque and crab cake, baskets featuring fried fish and po'boy sandwiches. There are also seafood boils.

There is also a Wild Crab restaurant in South Bend.

Around town

• Weather has pushed back the kickoff of Food Truck Mondays at the Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. The kickoff will now be May 2.

• Korean Fried Chicken recently opened at 930 Goshen Ave. Chicken can be ordered with choice of sauce, including soy garlic, spicy and yellow snow cheese.

The menu also includes beef bulgogi and spicy pork. For information, call 444-2152.

• Yats is nearing its opening at Jefferson Pointe. The Cajun restaurant offers fare such as red beans and rice, gumbo and etouffee. Stay tuned!

