The Dish: Mother's Day deals include sweets, brunch

Forget breakfast in bed. Brunch is a popular way to celebrate Mom. With Mother’s Day fast-approaching, here are some ways to show how much you appreciate her.

• Sweets So Geek is hosting a cake decorating event May 7. The event will allow children to decorate a cake for mom with the assistance of the shop’s baker.

The cost is $35. When you reserve your ticket, you select the type of cake you would like to decorate. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., with each session lasting an hour.

In addition, Sweets So Geek will have high tea sets available for order. The sets include scones, macarons, mini cupcakes and tea sandwiches.

For information, call the shop at 312-5758 or go to www.sweetssogeek.com.

• Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting a brunch on Mother’s Day week. The event is sold out for May 8, but tickets are still available for May 7.

Brunch will be held in the pavilions located in the African Journey. The menu will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, carved ham, assorted breads, roasted potatoes and beverages.

The cost is $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Zoo admission is not included and can be purchased separately. Go to www.fwkidszoo.org to purchase tickets.

• Granite City Brewery, 3809 Coldwater Road, is offering two options for Mother’s Day – a dine-in brunch and one to-go.

The dine-in brunch buffet costs $29.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. The buffet will feature assorted pastries, fruit, biscuits and gravy, an omelet station, French toast, macaroni and cheese, a carving station and more.

There are two options for the to-go brunch pack. A meal that serves up to five is $84.99 and a larger pack, which serves eight to 10, will cost $169.99. Included in this option are carved turkey, caramel rolls, fruit, bacon, sausage and eggs primavera.

You can reserve a table online at GCFB.com.

• Trolley Steaks and Seafood, 2898 E. Dupont Road, will host a Mother’s Day brunch. The buffet will include the restaurant’s popular salad bar. For reservations, call 490-4322.

• There will be a Mother’s Day Sip, Paint and Brunch event from 1 to 4 p.m. May 8 at Sonesta Select Fort Wayne, 111 W. Washington Center Road. The cost is $40 for a single ticket or $70 for a pair. Ticket price includes a glass of wine, brunch and painting supplies. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for the event.

Around town

• Chick-fil-A has announced two new menu items – one an old favorite, another a first-time drop. The spicy chicken biscuit is back after several years. The Cloudberry Sunjoy drink is making its debut. The drink features the rare cloudberry and cherry blossom, which are combined with the restaurant’s lemonade and sweet tea.

• Taco Bell will bring back its Mexican Pizza on May 19.

