Pastor's, Savery, Baan Thai closing for good

Three local restaurants have announced that they are permanently shutting the doors.

Savery Vegan Grill, Pastor's Place and Baan Thai all announced on social media they will be closing.

Pastor's Place, 1533 W. Dupont Road, was the only establishment to cite a reason for closing.

In its post, the owners share that they have faced a staffing shortage for “quite some time.”

“This was not an easy decision to make and we appreciate your understanding,” the post said. “We wanted to take the time to thank each and every one of you that has shown us love and support over the last 4 years, we could NOT have done it without you.”

Pastor's Place closed for dine-in service April 29. It is open for carryout through Friday.

Savery Vegan Grill, 1122 Taylor St., will end its run Saturday.

“Our passion is and always will be veganism but it's time for us to move on and change minds through other avenues,” a social media post said.

The restaurant has been open for seven years. The owners do plan to host pop-up events this summer.

Baan Thai, 3235 N. Anthony Blvd., shared that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” it is permanently closed.

I reached out to the restaurants but did not receive an immediate comment.

Summer of doughnuts

As you were driving on the city's north side, have you wondered about a sign that says the Donut Experiment?

Signs have been up for months, but the location has yet to open. According to the company, the local franchise should open in mid- to late summer.

The Donut Experiment is a make-your-own concept, where visitors can choose from a selection of icings and toppings. Starting with a cake doughnut, visitors can choose from flavors such as key lime, maple bacon and Sriracha.

The local Donut Experiment is on Auburn Road, near DeBrand's Fine Chocolates.

The Donut Experiment began in 2012 as Anna Maria Donuts in Anna Maria, Florida.

There are locations in Illinois and New York.

PFW fundraiser

The PFW Department of Art and Design is hosting its fifth annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser today and Thursday.

The project, sponsored by the PFW Department of Art and Design, works to raise money for The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack and the PFW Student Ceramics Club.

When individuals donate $30, they receive a handcrafted bowl and a grab 'n' go soup lunch, drink and dessert. Vegan options are available.

Food for the event is being provided by Cosmos, Health Food Shoppe of Fort Wayne and Panera Bread.

Today, the event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in PFW's Walb Classic Ballroom, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. On Thursday, the event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.

Only cash and checks are accepted.

Around town

• The former Cosmos restaurant at 3232 St. Joe Center Road is under new ownership. It is now operating as the Breakfast Club.

• Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd., is now open for lunch. The restaurant's hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Davey's Delicious Bagels, 1006 Broadway, now has a burger on the menu.

