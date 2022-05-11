Lunch on Square feature to help nonprofits

Lunch on the Square is preparing for its 14th season in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event, which features live music and a selection of food trucks, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August. It takes place at Freimann Square

New this year is “Lunch Means More,” an initiative to give back to a local nonprofit. Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15% of the sales from a weekly featured food provider at the event. The featured food provider will rotate each week and be announced publicly via social media @downtownfortwayne.com.

For more information and a complete list of scheduled performances, go to www.lunchonthesquare.com.

Food truck events

With the arrival of warm weather, more food truck events are scheduled to kick off.

Teds beerhall, 12628 Coldwater Road, will once again host trucks on Thursday nights, beginning May 19. The event starts at 5 p.m. There is live music, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs or blankets.

Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne, 6315 Illinois Road, hosts food trucks from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Friday. The next rally is this week.

Kekionga Craft Co., 7328 Maysville Road, will host its first food truck night from 5 to 9 p.m. May 31.

Union 12, 7563 E. Lincolnway Road in Columbia City, will host food trucks from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays from May 19 to Aug. 17. The events will also feature live music, yard games and theme nights.

Brunch for cause

Tickets are now available for the Take a Walk in Their Shoes brunch.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Well Grounded Café, 14517 Lima Road.

The event, which is presented by the Miss Fort Wayne Scholarship Program, aims to bring awareness to bullying and creating safe spaces.

Since May is mental health awareness month, the event will feature guest speakers focusing on positive mental health, including Jamelle Godlewski, founder of Club Hope; city Councilwoman Michelle Chambers; Lydia Suzan, host of Act Now Advocacy Podcast; and Lindsey Brown.

Tickets are $20 per person, and guests must have a paid reservation prior to the event. Go to form.jotform.com/220915708075154 for tickets.

Around town

• Powers Hamburgers, 1402 S. Harrison St., was recently listed in a CNN Travel article as one of the top five places in the country to get a classic American hamburger. George Motz, an author and burger connoisseur, provided his picks for the list.

• Gnometown Brewing Co., 203 E. Berry St., will host its annual Tacos and Tequila night from 8 to 11 p.m. May 29. The night features buffet-style tacos (all you can eat). The cost is $70 a person, and tickets include two drinks. Go to the brewery’s Facebook page for tickets.

• A Smoothie King and Qdoba are slated to open near the new Meijer store on Dupont Road.

• Coney Express in Southgate Plaza has reopened. The drive-thru spot had been closed for renovations.

• Mission BBQ, 407 Coliseum Blvd. W., will honor active service members and veterans next week. Each military branch has a designated day, and members can receive a free sandwich. Monday is the Army, Tuesday is Marine Corps, May 18 is Navy, May 19 is Air Force and Space Force and May 20 is Coast Guard.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.