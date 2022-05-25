Hawkins Farms fires up pizza oven for guests

Hawkins Farms is getting ready to fire up the ovens for its Pizza Night on the Farm series.

Beginning June 10, the North Manchester farm will make pizzas in its outdoor, wood-fired brick oven. Pizzas are made with ingredients from the farm and can be taken home or enjoyed tailgate style on the premises.

Varieties, which come in several sizes, often include margherita, pepperoni, sausage and ham.

Orders are accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. and can be placed at farmpizza.square.site. Alternatively, you may send one member of your party to the barn lot to order in person.

Ice cream shop opens

Brooklyn Pints hosted its grand opening celebration over the weekend.

The West Central shop on Union Street offers a variety of frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet and vegan options.

Owners Trisha Tran and Brian Therkildsen took over the former West Central Microcreamery. Both are graduates of the Culinary Institute of America and worked at fine dining restaurants in New York City.

Ivy Tech food truck

The Grasshopper Food Truck will operate on the Ivy Tech Community College Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., this summer.

Beginning the week of June 6 through July 28, the truck will be open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Hours of operation may be extended based on customer demand.

The public can order gourmet hamburgers, sandwiches, baked goods and more created by Ivy Tech's Hospitality Administration students and faculty. New outdoor seating will be available for guests.

Go to IvyTech.edu/grasshopper for menu information.

Around town

• Three Fires Pizza, 5215 Illinois Road, has resumed lunch service. The restaurant will open at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Coyote Creek Bar & Grill has opened its patio for the season. The outdoor seating area has room for more than 50 people, offering views of the 18th green, pond and fountain. The grill is open to the public.

