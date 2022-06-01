Paw-friendly patios are open across town

Ready to say “bone” appetit?

Please note: I am pretty sure my 2-year-old Siberian husky Yeti just gave me the side eye as I typed that.

Humane Fort Wayne has shared its list of paw-friendly patios in the city. The restaurants allow your furry friends to join you as you dine al fresco and also offer clean bowls of water.

There are more than 15 establishments on the list, whether you want to grab a coffee, head out for lunch or enjoy a locally made brew.

So grab your best four-legged pal and treat them to some fun in the sun.

The restaurants are: Baker Street Steakhouse, 4820 N. Clinton St.; Black Dog Pub, 6230 Covington Road; BurgerFi, 4220 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Curly's Village Inn, 4205 Bluffton Road; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; Firefly Coffee House, 3523 N. Anthony Blvd.; The Friendly Fox, 4001 South Wayne Ave.; The Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry St.; Kekionga Craft Company, 7328 Maysville Road; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; Pedal City Beer Garden, 1215 W. Main St.; Proximo, 898 S. Harrison St.; Shigs In Pit BBQ & Brew, 6250 Maplecrest Road and 8506 Illinois Road; The Sidecar, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Summit City Brewerks, 1501 E. Berry St., No. 106; and Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E Wallace St.

Summer menu items

Looking to try something new this summer? Here is a look at some of the seasonal menu items that restaurants are rolling out.

Local brewery 2Toms, 3676 N. Wells St., has two dessert-inspired beers available.

Super Blu Moon Scoop is a Blue Moon Ice Cream-inspired sour ale. Red Velvet Scoop is a red velvet sour ale blended with non-dairy soft serve ice cream.

Arby's has launched its Wagyu Steakhouse burgers nationwide.

The Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger features a Wagyu beef burger patty served with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce. The Bacon Ranch Steakhouse Burger is served with bacon, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and Parmesan-peppercorn ranch.

Burger King is offering cheesy melts on its breakfast menu. Varieties include bacon, sausage and ham.

The Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich at Rally's features a fried chicken breast topped with a beer cheese sauce, bacon strips, spicy pickles and fried onions.

Peaches on way

The Peach Truck is marking its 10-year anniversary with stops in the Fort Wayne area July 13 and Aug. 7.

The truck will be at Connolly's Do it Best on Dupont Road and Menards on Illinois Road, Meijer Drive and Southtown Crossing. It will not be at the Meijer Drive location in August.

Around town

• There's a new vendor at Brunch on Barr, which is a part of the YLNI Farmers Market. The Banana Stand offers, well, bananas. You choose your dip, such as white chocolate, toppings and drizzles. Toppings include fruity cereal, granola, pretzels and more. Peanut butter, caramel and marshmallow are among the drizzles. The banana is on a stick and served in a paper boat.

• The Black Forest Cat Café, 4716 Coldwater Road, has announced its grand opening. The establishment will open June 10.

