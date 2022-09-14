Ball State and Georgia have agreed to play a football game in Athens, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2023, at Sanford Stadium. Georgia was previously supposed to play Oklahoma, which is set to join the SEC in the coming years.
football brief
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
