A Democrat has officially entered the race to be Fort Wayne’s next city clerk.
Porsche Williams, a Democrat, announced her campaign through a news release Monday. She also filed her campaign paperwork with the Allen County Election Board.
As of Monday, Williams was unopposed in the May primary election.
City Clerk Lana Keesling, a Republican, is seeking another term. She was also unopposed in her primary race, as of Monday.
Filings close Feb. 3, and primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns. The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.