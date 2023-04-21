Baseball Friday's baseball roundup Associated Press Apr 21, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.Also:Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Braydin Lewis, whose battle against brain cancer mobilized local hockey community, dies at 19 'We played for one of our own': Energized by memory of 19-year-old Braydin Lewis, Komets defeat rival Toledo 3-2 in OT Recent divorce filings in Allen County FWPD releases name of officer who hit pedestrian Driving a bus: 'It's easier than it looks' Stocks Market Data by TradingView