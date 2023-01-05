Funeral Jan 5, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 People gather in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday. Benedict, 95, died Saturday in the monastery on the Vatican grounds. Associated Press photos Faithful pay respects at the Vatican grounds. Benedict spent nearly all of his retirement at the monastery. Associated Press Pope Francis sits next to the coffin of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Francis succeeded Benedict in 2013. Associated Pres Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Former Fort Wayne architect turns to art; currently oldest student at PFW Handel's Homemade Ice Cream plans shop on Illinois Road Fort Wayne police look for suspect in Tuesday shooting that killed woman Crash damages Fort Wayne church Logistics, warehousing operation eliminating 85 jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView