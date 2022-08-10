Getting air at Lawton Park Aug 10, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local laborer Josh Householder spends the afternoon grabbing air at Lawton Skatepark on Tuesday after getting the day off for weather. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Getting air at Lawton Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Services set for local girl who died in boating accident Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski Coroner's office: Fort Wayne man, boy victims of Monday homicides Stocks Market Data by TradingView