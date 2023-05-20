Dementia’s toll a burden on loved ones, too
On March 25, 2021, I had to throw in the towel, call TRAA, have my late, beloved wife, Linda, taken to Parkview ER and on to a memory care facility. I couldn’t give her the care she needed anymore. Her dementia had been getting progressively worse for four years. With her gone, I have found writing very therapeutic, so I am hoping someone can benefit from my documenting the signs of her illness.
The two actions I want to stress are 1) be extremely patient with your loved one, and, 2) never disagree with them. Agree with their perspective then work around the situation. Don’t get them riled up or overly anxious.
The biggest regret I have is not being patient. I didn’t know what Linda was experiencing at first. She began refusing to do everyday tasks, such as cooking, because she was a very proud person and wouldn’t admit she couldn’t remember how to do things anymore. So, I had to begin doing many everyday tasks. She would ask me, “Why can’t I remember anymore?” It just broke my heart to see this former schoolteacher asking me this.
When Linda began her stay in Kingston at Dupont Memory Care Center, she bloomed like a spring flower. The social interaction, better diet, regimented taking of her meds and the skill of the staff really brought her to life for a while – not long, but at least for a while. Our son said he had not seen her so happy for a long time. I take a lot of comfort in knowing that.
If you have a loved one showing early signs of any of this, please ask for help – not only for your loved one, but for yourself. You can’t do it all alone, even if you try, and even if you think you can. Join a support group or figure out some way to get help or you will just wear yourself down.
Dementia is terrible, especially to see your loved one in great physical shape, as my wife was, but becoming another person whom you don’t recognize some of the time with their being in the mental state they are in.