Sole consideration should be women’s health
This week, the General Assembly is holding a special session costing Indiana taxpayers valuable dollars that most of us could use in our pockets to pay for our family’s needs, such as groceries and gas.
If the legislators feel this special session is an absolute emergency, then I ask them to, please, use my money to help the women currently living in Indiana. As a woman of Indiana, and a mother of three daughters, I am expecting representatives to represent us. The population in Indiana is 51.1% women.
Our legislators’ vote should not be a vote for or against abortion. It should be a vote for women to have the right to proper, quality health care. How many of our legislators are licensed health care providers? For those who are not, they should be doing their research and listening to the experts in the health care field.
Organizations opposing abortion bans/bills are state health care groups and licensed professionals. They are providing research on why they do not support limits. They are not fighting whether abortion is right or wrong; they are fighting for the health care of women. They are providing research to protect and keep women alive.
There is no doubt this issue may be a tough decision when it comes to whether abortion is right or wrong. However, it is time to disregard party lines and the dollars that fill campaign accounts and vote for proper, quality health care for women.