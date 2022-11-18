The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its third-quarter grants to 16 organizations for a total of $356,936. All of the organizations are either located in or do business in DeKalb County.
Grants were awarded to:
* Children First – $5,000
* Garrett Museum of Art – $5,000
* Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb County – $5,000
* Junior Achievement Serving Garrett – $5,000
* Waterloo Main Street – $5,000
* YWCA Northeast Indiana – $5,000
* Auburn Waterloo Trail – $4,722
* Children First – $4,000
* Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools – $3,850
* RespectTeam – $3,850
* DeKalb Co. Community Orchestra – $3,400
* American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana– $3,000
* Community Harvest Food Bank – $3,000
* DeKalb Humane Society – $3,000
* Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center – $3,000
* World Basketball Academy, Inc. – $3,000
* DeKalb County Eastern CSD – $2,000
* Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools – $900
– The Journal Gazette