Daytime
“Live with Kelly and Mark” – Ashley Graham; Michelle Buteau. 9 a.m. on ABC.
“Dr. Phil” – Andrew Tate is banned on social media for his misogynist viewpoints; “toxic masculinity.” (Repeat) 10 a.m. on ABC.
“Today With Hoda & Jenna” – Daryn Carp; Ashley Graham and Tiffany Brooks. 10 a.m. on NBC.
“The View” – Geraldo Rivera. 11 a.m. on ABC.
“The Talk” – Terry Crews; Bill Nye; Taccara “Ling” Holmes Lawanson; Yinka “Lamb” Lamboginny. 2 p.m. on CBS.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Camila Cabello. (Repeat) 2 p.m. on NBC.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Maneet Chauhan; George Oliphant. (Repeat) 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
“Rachael Ray” – Organizing the home; anti-aging secrets; spaghetti carbonara without spaghetti. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on CBS.
“Tamron Hall” – Billy Porter; Marilyn Milian. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on ABC.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” – Sebastian Maniscalco; Mason Gooding. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on NBC.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso. (Repeat) 4 p.m. on NBC.
Prime time
“Young Sheldon” – Sheldon Cooper embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on CBS.
“Alert: Missing Persons Unit” – Sidney comes clean about the details surrounding the day of Keith’s disappearance. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on Fox.
“This Old House” – Atlanta Beltline; replacing footings with a stem wall; adding a vapor barrier to a crawl space. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Walker” – The boys head off for a camping trip, while the ladies plan a relaxing day at the spa. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on The CW.
“Generation Gap” – The seniors and juniors are joined by special celebrity guest Jaclyn Smith. 8 p.m. on ABC.
“The Blacklist” – Under pressure from Hudson’s investigation, the task force must anticipate Red’s next move. 8 p.m. on NBC.
“Ask This Old House” – Doorbell with new wiring; bottle traps; replacing a driveway’s edging with cobblestones. (Repeat) 8:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Ghosts” – The ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah. (Repeat) 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
“Stars on Mars” – Four new crew members land on Mars, but their supply craft goes off course and crashes. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on Fox.
“Before We Die” – Hannah takes justice into her own hands but a message from Bianca stops her in her tracks. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – Luka Vidovic, Connor McDonald, Kenshin Amagi, Marc Desouza and Kevin Micoud. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on The CW.
“The Chase” – Trivia contestants. 9 p.m. on ABC.
“The Blacklist” – The future of the FBI’s Reddington task force is decided. 9 p.m. on NBC.
“So Help Me Todd” – A man faces years in prison after being accused of fixing a cash prize giveaway at a hockey game. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on CBS.
“CSI: Vegas” – Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CBS.
“Ridley” – Ridley discovers a murder victim was leading a secret double life. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
Talk shows
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – Miley Cyrus; Jesse Williams; Mary Mack. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – Harrison Ford; Vic Mensa. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – Ben Stiller; Desus Nice; Yeah Yeah Yeahs; Jon Stewart. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on ABC.
“‘Late Night With Seth Meyers” – Adam Scott; Jeff Tweedy; Wilco; Fred Armisen. (Repeat) 12:35 a.m. on NBC.