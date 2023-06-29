Daytime
“Live with Kelly and Mark” – Kristin Chenoweth; Emma Roberts. 9 a.m. on ABC.
“Dr. Phil” – Bias in real estate, mortgage lending. (Repeat) 10 a.m. on ABC.
“Today With Hoda & Jenna” – Naz Perez; Karen Pittman. 10 a.m. on NBC.
“The View” – Hot topics. 11 a.m. on ABC.
“The Talk” – Maggie Grout; Jewel. (Repeat) 2 p.m. on CBS.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Idris Elba. (Repeat) 2 p.m. on NBC.
“Tamron Hall” – Chrissy King; Tamala Jones. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on ABC.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” – Wilmer Valderrama; Tarek. (Repeat) 3 p.m. on NBC.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Hannah Waddingham. (Repeat) 4 p.m. on NBC.
Prime time
“Young Sheldon” – Sheldon dragged to college party. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on CBS.
“Alert: Missing Persons Unit” – Jason and Mike search the mountains for a missing couple. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on Fox.
“This Old House” – An 1890s Victorian in Atlanta. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Generation Gap” – Host Kelly Ripa serves up sweet challenges for seniors and juniors. 8 p.m. on ABC.
“The Blacklist” – A cryptic tip from Red. 8 p.m. on NBC.
“Ask This Old House” – Retired water heater fails. (Repeat) 8:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Stars on Mars” – Replenishing water supply. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on Fox.
“Before We Die” – Christian struggles with his past. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – Magicians featured include Apollo Riego, Rachel Wax. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on The CW.
“The Chase” – Contestants take part in a fast-paced quiz. 9 p.m. on ABC.
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” – Released convict looks for his arresting officer, Fin. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on NBC.
“So Help Me Todd” – A stranger with a bomb has demands on Margaret. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on CBS.
“CSI: Vegas” – Case hits close to home for Folsom. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CBS.
“Ridley” – Ridley suspects the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay’s abduction. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Press Your Luck” – Contestants from New York and California. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on ABC.
“Magnum P.I.” – Magnum recruits Katsumoto to find a missing tourist. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on NBC.
Talk shows
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – John Krasinski. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – Hugh Grant; Sean Hayes. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – Amy Adams; Maya Rudolph; Jenna Ortega. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on ABC.
“The Late Late Show With James Corden” – Jay Ellis. (Repeat) 12:35 a.m. on CBS.
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” – Pierce Brosnan; Elena Bonomo. (Repeat) 12:35 a.m. on NBC.