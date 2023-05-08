Hull Road between Hollopeter and Garman roads is to close from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto Group, dies at 61
-
Allen County primary election results
-
Former Bishop Luers teacher accused of sexual relationships with 3 students
-
Henry, Didier nominated in Fort Wayne mayor's race
-
Coach to captaincy: 5 questions that will shape Komets' future and what we recommend