A talented cast and a script by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight help bring a beloved Dickens coming-of-age tale to life on FX on Hulu.
In “Great Expectations,” a six-episode drama premiering Sunday, Fionn Whitehead (“Emily”) stars as Pip, an orphan with ambitions of climbing into 19th-century London’s upper social strata.
Under the tutelage of the formidable Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman, “The Crown”), he sets out to become a gentleman, but her machinations steer him down a darker path.
With expectations of greatness thrust upon him, Pip will have to determine whether realizing his ambitions is worth the cost and if it will indeed make him the man he wants to become.
Also in the cast for Knight and fellow executive producers Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are Ashley Thomas (“Them”), Shalom Brune-Franklin (“The Tourist”) and Hayley Squires (“Adult Material”).
To create Pip, Whitehead relied mainly on Knight’s script as well as listening to the audiobook of the original Dickens novel. He also considered various aspects of his life, and part of his research brought him to a blacksmith’s shop, where he got to try his hand at forging hot iron.
“The first time I went, I made a poker, which sounds pretty easy but it was actually quite tricky,” the British actor says with a laugh, “and I also made a coat hook that you can screw into your wall, all kind of from raw steel. … But yeah, that was really cool, actually.
“There is something very therapeutic about it,” he continues. “You sort of stand around this fire just sort of hammering away, and there is something about just standing there and just staring into the fire for a long time which I think is very calming.”
Filming took place last summer around London, which made for some uncomfortable shoots in layers of 1800s garb. But Whitehead admits that the costumes and the sets all helped him get into the spirit of the time.
“You walk into a pub that’s been decked out to like a pub from the 1800s,” he says, “and they’ve got (extras) and they’re all kind of dressed as if they’re these people from that time. And yeah, it’s amazing. There was one point where I did stop and take stock, and I was just kind of a little boy. I was just really bowled over by it all.”