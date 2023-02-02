Years ago, when I was in my early 20s, I received sage advice from very statesmanlike public servants.
My “internship,” learning about the mechanics of our rivers and everything that affects them, was just beginning. This was between the great floods our community experienced in 1978 and 1982.
I learned that most of the good land, meaning safe to develop with little negative impact on flooding, had been developed around our community. The warning I heard was that, going forward, developers would target the “doughnut holes” previously left alone because of challenging conditions and negative impacts to the natural riparian (surrounding rivers) community if developed.
This is a fair encapsulation of the proposal for the property at Parnell Avenue. Pushing a project into this area that has long been passed over because of multiple site development issues. It functions superbly as a natural riparian buffer.
There is guidance provided in our community’s Comprehensive Plan. The chapters on Housing and Neighborhoods and Environmental Stewardship offer goals that clearly identify this property as one better left alone for the benefits it already provides the community.
The decision Fort Wayne Plan Commission members will be making when this proposal comes before them is whether it meets the legal tests stated in an earlier piece by the director of the Department of Planning Services. Those include:
• Does the proposal demonstrate compatibility with surrounding development?
• Does it negatively affect nearby property values?
• Is it injurious to public safety, morals, and general welfare?
Three lenses can be used for viewing compatibility. All the adjacent properties for a half mile or more are zoned residential with the exception of the Memorial Coliseum (which is almost a half mile away). The Parnell Avenue property itself is split between commercial 2 and residential. These classifications are left over from structures and operations that ceased to exist decades ago, likely because 80% of the property is floodplain and experiences frequent flooding.
Rezoning the remaining property to C2 to accommodate an outdoor daytime and late-night, predominantly adult business is not compatible with the surrounding residential zoning.
A second lens is the actual use of the land surrounding this property. Again, the majority is residential housing. Building an outdoor, predominantly adult party establishment in the middle of residential housing is not a compatible land use.
Yes, there is Turners, a private clubhouse about a quarter mile away operating in a residential zone. It has a building for indoor dining and entertainment and two baseball diamonds. It is not comparable to the outdoor scene proposed for the Parnell property.
Finally, the environmental lens clearly brings to light the excessive measures needed in an attempt to fit this proposal into a doughnut hole.
One of the bigger challenges is that this property sits 20 to 30 feet back from the river itself. Curiously, the property was purchased without having access to the river which is essential to the developer’s main activity – party boat rides. It’s been proposed to eliminate the public trail and likely many trees along the river to accommodate the developer’s need for access to the water.
Requiring this difficult public policy decision for the business even to operate indicates the proposal is not compatible with the surrounding development.
There are several clear statements within the Comprehensive Plan on Environmental Stewardship that support this area as a natural riparian buffer providing all the benefits to wildlife and residents that it now does and has for decades.
This is because the property itself is mostly floodplain with a sizable portion floodway.
This project would require considerable floodplain filling to accommodate the structures planned and lengthy reviews from multiple state and federal agencies in the attempt to fit the development into essentially undevelopable land. The project isn’t compatible with the property itself now, let alone the surrounding residential development.
Will the proposed development negatively affect surrounding property values? For those properties that have existed for more than half a century, barely 200 feet across the river along this beautiful stretch of nature, the answer is yes.
Imagine those families, and there are many with small children, enjoying the serene natural setting of living along the river. Imagine putting their children to bed with the noise of party boats on the river. These homes would no longer be desirable to own.
Rarely had a home offered for sale in this area over the past decades been on the market more than a day or two before being sold. This will forever affect nearby property values and not for the better.
Another legal test is that the development is not injurious to public safety, morals and general welfare. This is clearly answered with the following facts.
The very discussion of removing a section of River- greenway trail to accommodate party boat riders is directly related to the very real danger to public safety by the potentially impaired patrons possibly causing accidents with trail users.
Next, as a mostly adult-centered outdoor business in the middle of residential zoning and residential use, it is inherently injurious to the morals of the young residents living in the area. Families enjoy Johnny Appleseed Park just next door. Many use the park as a trail head to explore the rivers along the greenway trails leading to downtown. Their first encounter heading downtown could be circling this outdoor entertainment business and away from the river.
Combine the neighborhood and environmental challenges, and this proposal is clearly a change to the general welfare of the community and not in a positive way.
This doughnut hole property is serving a tremendous good to the community as it presently sits. To force development into this space for the sole purpose of a private business profiting at the expense and concessions made by the general public does not meet any of the legal tests.
Dan Wire has held various positions focused on maintaining the three rivers in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.