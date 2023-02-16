Complete with a large cast, crew and a real horse, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre put on a production of “Hello, Dolly” as its summer show in 1984.
Local stage legend Rosy Ridenour portrayed the title character, a matchmaker determined to work her magic on a wealthy man. Ridenour died in 2019.
Civic Theatre is opening a new production of “Hello, Dolly” on Feb. 18, 2023.
Read more about the 1984 production in the story below from The Journal Gazette’s archives.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email cmcmaken@jg.net.
“Dolly to say ‘Hello, Civic’” by Troy Cozad (July 13, 1984)
Orchestrating 46 cast members, 12 musicians, 30 to 40 backstage personnel and a horse into the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre production of "Hello, Dolly!" wasn't easy for guest director David G. Grapes.
But Grapes said "Dolly" does fit easily into the Civic tradition of staging elaborate musicals during the summer – a tradition Grapes said offers advantages for the show, even though it's contrary to the scheduling traditions of many community theaters.
"Dolly" opens tonight at the Civic for a 15-performance run.
Grapes has been associate director of the Civic Players, a theater in Kalamazoo, Mich., since January. Previously, he directed or managed community theaters in his native Parkersburg, W.Va.; Billings, Mont.; Madison, Wis.; Memphis, Tenn., and Lincoln, Neb. He said many community theaters shut down or stage smaller, less expensive shows during the summer because it's more difficult to attract participants and audiences.
"Here, there is a long history of being active in the summer because that's when the big, big musical is done," he said. "We have over 200 people involved with 'Dolly,' which, I think, is a nice statement about the community that so many people are willing to participate."
He said a summer production offers advantages, such as the availability of college students home for vacation who frequently have advanced dance and vocal training. Plus, it helps to coordinate the open- ing of the show with the Three Rivers Festival, when more attention is focused downtown, he said. And the drawing power of the summer production ("Fiddler on the Roof" last year nearly sold out) makes it easier to justify producing a musical, which is normally more expensive to stage than a play.
Grapes said a traditional musical may play well in the summer because musicals usually offer the type of light entertainment best suited to summer audiences.
"I do think people have different expectations in the summer, and with work schedules being different because of vacations or whatever, I think you may get people in the summer who don't go to the theater at any other time," he said. "The big thing is audiences want to be entertained. They want spectacle."
With more than 300 costumes and seven major scene drops, the Civic production of "Dolly" will offer spectacle. The musical is based on Thornton Wilder's play "The Matchmaker" about a widowed socialite pursuing a wealthy man while also trying to romantically match several acquaintances. The musical is set in the 1890s.
Rosy Ridenour will star as Dolly; other major cast members include Jeanne Fowerbaugh, Carlo Garcia, Bill Lee, Mindy Roberts, Ed Koczergo, Bill Harp, Gina Nahrwold, Amy Monnier, Kristal Brake, Jason Fulk and Rick Grubb.
The popular score is by composer Jerry Herman, who last month received a Tony award for his cur- rent musical "La Cage aux folles." "Dolly" opened on Broadway in 1964, with Carol Channing portraying the lead role for more than 1,000 performances. "Even with the success of 'La Cage aux folles,' I think (‘Dolly') is Jerry Herman's masterwork," Grapes said. "The only thing that keeps 'Dolly' from being done more often is the elaborate costumes and scenery."