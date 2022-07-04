June 12: Man shot on Oliver Street Jul 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, died June 12 at a hospital. He had been shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Oliver Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Woman charged in a shooting involving ex-boyfriend and another woman Stocks Market Data by TradingView