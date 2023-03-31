Jurors are deliberating not whether a man shot and killed his friend in 2021, but if he was defending himself when he pulled the trigger.
Weston Blakely, 24, admitted to shooting Jonathan Jackson, 22, and killing him, but says he had to when faced with an attack. Prosecutors disagree.
Blakely has been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. If found guilty of both charges, he could face up to 65 years in prison.
Blakely shot Jackson once in the head and six times in the chest before cutting the throat of the already deceased man. He said it followed an attack from Jackson with a knife that was so serious that he struggled to use one of his hands after the fatal November 2021 night.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge say the evidence of the case paired with an inconsistent story from Blakely points to his guilt.
Jurors were sent out about noon to determine a verdict.