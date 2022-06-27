Karate clinic at Grand Wayne Center Jun 27, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Students practice defensive moves Sunday at the seminar, which also celebrated the academy’s 50th anniversary. Fitch | For The Journal Gazette Robert Bowles, owner of Robert Bowles Karate Academy and a grand master, demonstrates blocking and punching techniques. O’Sensei Bowles is celebrating 60 years in martial arts. Fitch | For The Journal Gazette Robert Bowles Karate Academy students practice various moves and poses Sunday during the International Shuri-Ryu Association Martial Arts Seminar at Grand Wayne Convention Center. Photos by Fitch | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karate clinic at Grand Wayne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Caleb Swanigan dies; former Homestead, Purdue basketball star Missionary Church president removed Police apprehend stabbing suspect, second victim dies New BBQ restaurant will fill former ACME location Divorce filings Stocks Market Data by TradingView