The Komets waived goaltender Rylan Toth, forward Tristan Pelletier and forward Liam Van Loon on Wednesday. That brings Fort Wayne’s roster down to 25 players in advance of Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Famers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
The Komets will probably make no more changes to the roster before the opener, as goaltender Owen Savory and forward Louis Rowe could end up on injured reserve. The Komets can carry 21 players on their active roster, two reserves and others on injured reserve.
The Komets plan to start the season with three goalies, including Savory, Ryan Fanti and Colton Point. Fanti is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers and Point an American Hockey League deal with the Bakersfield Condors.