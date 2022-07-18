Landin Road portion closed today, Tuesday The Journal Gazette Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Landin Road in New Haven will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday while pavement striping and markings are applied, the community said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dr. John Crawford, former Fort Wayne councilman, has died Random killing of family shook city in 1983 Northwest Allen County Schools agrees to pay $25,000 to parents who sued over COVID policies Teen girl charged with attempted murder in Fort Wayne shooting Allen County surveyor to resign Stocks Market Data by TradingView