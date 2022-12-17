Such a card
After Donald Trump announced release of digital NFT trading cards:
“At least last time, you got a red hat. Now he’s selling you nothing! It’s literally Cards Against Humanity.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“You know your campaign isn’t going well when your re-election strategy is, ‘Maybe people will like me as a Pokemon.’ Trump was like, ‘These cards are like classified documents – you’ve got to catch them all.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“The ex-president of the United States, the ex-most powerful man in the world, has launched a line of trading cards. It’s Grope-e-mon, with Pikacoup.
“This is the least-dignified attempt at post-presidential merchandising since the launch of Tickle-me-Truman.” – Stephen Colbert
“And by the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards – they’re called subpoenas. ... It’s like QAnon meets QVC, it really is.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Marriage vows“President Biden hosted a ceremony on the South Lawn to sign a bill that mandates federal recognition for same-sex marriages. When he heard, Mike Pence was like, ‘Barkeep, give me a shot of whole milk. Just leave the whole carton.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Respecting marriage? Wow, he really is undoing all of Trump’s orders.” – Seth Meyers
“That bill passed with strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate. Wow, even the partisanship was bi. That’s really great.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Coup cadreAfter a report that 34 Republican lawmakers had exchanged text messages with Mark Meadows, the former Trump chief of staff, about overturning the 2020 election results:
“These members of Congress communicating with Meadows were – and it’s not my place to editorialize – stupid, evil traitors who were trying to do crimes against democracy, for which they should be punished with decades of jail time.” – Stephen Colbert
Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina was said to have written that “we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic!! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!!”
“But instead of ‘martial’ he spelled it ‘Marshall,’ like the chain of off-price department stores. And if Marshall Law doesn’t work, we’ll mobilize the TJ Maxxinistas.
“Thank God this coup wasn’t planned by people who could solve the Wordle. We’d all be in a lot of trouble right now.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Insurrection interjection
After Marjorie Taylor Greene jokes about the Jan. 6 riot: “If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would have been armed.”
“You see, the joke is, conservatives are such bloodthirsty psychopaths, if they had actually planned the insurrection on the Capitol, it would have been way more violent.
“... (I)f I saw Greene with a gun, I would definitely be scared, but I refuse to believe Steve Bannon knows how to use one. No one who layers polo shirts is good with a firearm. In a way, they’d make fun partners in a buddy cop movie.” – Seth Meyers
“So, by ‘we’ she means the rioters, and by ‘would have won’ she means ‘overthrown the government’?” – Stephen Colbert
“[Imitating Marjorie Taylor Greene] ‘If I had been in charge of invading my own office, Mike Pence wouldn’t just look like a ghost, he’d be one!’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
Musky odor
“Elon (Musk) is being slammed for a tweet he posted yesterday that said, ‘My pronouns are prosecute and Fauci.’ Fauci was like, ‘Yep, much like a Tesla battery, Elon’s on fire.’ Yeah, you could tell Fauci wasn’t having it because he wrote back, ‘Congrats on making Twitter the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of social media.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“It’s like a joke generated by A.I. – it makes no sense. The structure is wrong, it doesn’t rhyme with anything, there are too many syllables. It’s exactly the kind of joke you would expect from a guy who named his son after the bottom row of an eye chart.” – Jimmy Kimmel