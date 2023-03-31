Thoughts and prayers again
Following U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett’s comments after the Nashville school shooting: “It’s a horrible, horrible situation, and we’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals. And my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, ‘Buddy,’ he said, ‘If somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’ ”
“Counterpoint: Elementary school is not supposed to be like World War II.
“Yes, I suppose as a lawmaker, he could, I don’t know, make a law, but that sounds like a lot of work.
“Despair – despair is so much more efficient. It reminds me of that sign on the subway: ‘If you see something, whatevs. Bombers gonna bomb.’ ” — Stephen Colbert
“That’s the best you have to offer? You’re a congressman! If you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the [expletive] out of the way – yes! – and go work at a Pinkberry or some [expletive]!” – John Leguizamo, guest host of ‘The Daily Show’
Rally roundup
“Former President Trump held a rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas, near the site of the Branch Davidian cult’s compound. Or, as it’s now known: campaign headquarters.” — Seth Meyers
“Trump chose Waco because it’s a powerful metaphor for his campaign: He’s going down in flames, and he’s taking his cult followers with him.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“I love that Trump’s running for office and from the law at the same time.” — John Leguizamo
The waiting
“The grand jury in Manhattan is still out, and they are going to stay out for two weeks, leaving us hanging like Trump tried to do with Mike Pence. But that’s a different indictment, I think.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Even Ted Cruz was like, ‘You’re going on vacation now?’ ” — Jimmy Fallon
“Another day has gone by, and the ex-president still has not been indicted for making illegal hush money payments to a porn star. I really thought it was going to happen today. After all, Wednesday is Cover Your Hump Day.” — Stephen Colbert
Privileged info
On Mike Pence being forced to testify before a grand jury in the Jan. 6 investigation ...
“The reason we know this is good for the country is because neither Pence nor the former president want it to happen.
“The ex-president argued that his conversations with Pence fell under executive privilege, while Pence claimed that his role as the president of the Senate granted him legislative immunity. So, he was a part of the executive branch and the legislative branch. You can see it all in the new movie, ‘Every Job Everywhere All Mike Pence.’ ” — Stephen Colbert