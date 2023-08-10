Commissioners haven’t faced facts on jail plans
The Allen County commissioners appear to be implementing scare tactics with their most recent jail proposal. They seem to be implying that the County Council will be dragged into the matter unless they approve a very specific tax for a project I’d argue they haven’t even done basic due diligence on. Given my background in education, I think of the oft-used quote, “Poor planning on your part does not necessitate an emergency on mine.”
Half of the OECD countries (members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a common measure of the developed world) have fewer than 100 people behind bars per 100,000 inhabitants (or less than 0.1%), and that is jails and prisons, not just jails (see https://oecd.org/sdd/37964686.pdf).
I don’t know where the 0.4% incarceration “rule of thumb” that the architectural firm Elevatus seems to have claimed in its feasibility study comes from, but it is patently absurd. The problem here is clearly one of over-incarceration.
My understanding is the commissioners got what is pretty much a $27 million blank check from the County Council last year to potentially begin a jail project, and yet I have not seen a study independent of a group without a vested interest. I have not seen a study by the county since the commissioners canceled the contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at the jail, even though one of Elevatus’s methods for projecting beds seems to be based on numbers that include federal inmates.
The county commissioners failed for years to even take the basic step of canceling the Marshals Service contract to alleviate overcrowding, and yet they seem to want the public to trust them with $350 million in taxpayer money.
Also, people overlook a critical caveat in even the Elevatus feasibility study: “The actual number of beds needed will vary based on many controllable and many more uncontrollable factors within the county, its justice system, and state and federal mandates.” Again, “poor planning on your part does not necessitate an emergency on mine.”
There is also the issue of the racial makeup of the jail’s inmate population. The recent study commissioned by the nongovernmental organization Help Not Handcuffs revealed data that has been apparently reported to the federal government but which I have not seen any public analysis of outside of that study. It revealed Allen County Jail inmate numbers by race as of June 30, 2021. Since it didn’t include comparison to local demographics, I ran some calculations. Here is what I came up with.
• 381 inmates were Black or African-American, and there are between 37,490 and 47,975 Black or African American individuals in Allen County based on 2021 census estimates (depending on how one classifies multiracial individuals). That means between 0.79% and 1.02% of the county’s Black or African-American population was incarcerated in the jail in 2021.
• 413 inmates were white, and there are between 274,786 and 315,565 white individuals in Allen County based on 2021 census estimates (again depending on how one classifies multiracial individuals). That means between 0.13% and 0.16% of the county’s white population was incarcerated in the jail in 2021.
That means between 4.9 and 7.9 times as many Black or African American as white individuals were incarcerated in the jail. This doesn’t even include the number of people in state prisons.
Jorge Fernandez
Fort Wayne
Tolerance of Trump scary
Forty or more legal indictments, two impeachments, two verdicts against him in a sex abuse and defamation lawsuit, election overthrow attempts from the Capitol riot and failed legal tactics.
Qualifications of the leader of a third-world country or a banana republic? No, a leading major presidential candidate in the greatest country in the free world, the USA. Surely we could do better than Teflon Don. But the scary thing is we don’t seem to care. Really scary.
TOM BOOTH
Fort Wayne