The northbound lane of Lima Road between Indiana 3 and Woods Road will be restricted from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 during entrance pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Lima Road portion restricted during pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
United Methodist Church in Indiana splits
-
The Dish: Georgetown Bandido's closes; two restaurants to open in its place
-
Fort Wayne plans to sell Coliseum radio shop property for $3.35 million to development firm
-
Chargers beat No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern to earn 1st trip to state finals
-
Woman found guilty of murder for stabbing boyfriend with comb