“I love bugs.” Sylvie Groeller’s statement should be followed by several exclamation points.
It doesn’t take long to realize her appreciation for nature, especially when at one point during our interview, the 10-year-old drifted off in mid-sentence as she walked to a tree to pluck some type of beetle off its base and then began inspecting it as it crawled on her hand.
When I first met Sylvie, she and her sister, Elyse, 7, quickly took me outside to a barrel planter in front of their Columbia City home where several swamp milkweed plants were growing. On one of them was a newly hatched monarch butterfly.
The family had planted the milkweed and watched during the summer as monarchs laid their eggs on the plants, caterpillars hatched and then eventually formed chrysalises from which the butterflies later emerged. In all, the family had about 10 monarchs, and there were still a few chrysalises around the planter.
Now, Sylvie and her family, which includes parents Mark and Ashley Groeller, are hoping to launch a bigger project next year by creating a monarch sanctuary and milkweed nursery on their property.
The plan is to use part of the family’s 1 1/2 acres to plant milkweed, as well as pollinating flowers and plants, in an effort to encourage monarchs to lay their eggs. A greenhouse also will be built. The greenhouse will be used to grow starter plants and to house caterpillars in an effort to protect them until they emerge as butterflies and can be released.
Sylvie says that only 2% to 7% of monarchs make it in the wild. Because of their declining population over the years, the migratory monarch butterfly was named in July to the endangered species list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They haven’t yet been listed by the federal government under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
“I really like nature, bugs and writing,” Sylvie says. “I really want to save the monarchs.”
Sylvie is currently trying to raise $5,000 for the project.
The family moved from Montana back to Columbia City, where Ashley Groeller grew up. Her family’s farm is just a short distance away from her home. She also plans to use part of that 4-acre property to plant milkweed and a wildflower meadow.
Groeller and her husband also have several bee hives on their property, harvesting the honey for their business Bees & Blossoms.
“It’s all of them that really need the spaces,” Groeller says of the bees and butterflies.
The biggest challenge, Groeller says, will be clearing the acreage in order to plant. There are some invasive plants on the property and the family has already spoken to a native landscaper on what they should do and grow.
Groeller hopes that once the sanctuary is built, eventually students and others can be brought to the property so they can learn about monarchs.
The family will be selling their harvested honey at the YLNI Farmers Market beginning Nov. 5. Every honey jar sold will come with a bag that includes a monarch sticker and a package of milkweed seeds in the hopes they will be planted.
“The big thing is to promote awareness,” Groeller says. “If everyone does a little bit,” it will help in bringing back these beautiful pollinators.
To donate, people can go to www.gofundme.com/f/4xmkt9-save-the-monarchs?qid=105a40f64c069fad75307848562a2079
