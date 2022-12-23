While some of the top U.S. entertainment moments of the year include online game Wordle, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and the quickly-viral “Wednesday” dance from Netflix’s series about the titular member of the Addams family, there’s a lot to talk about closer to home.
There were mural projects aplenty, changes at area movie theaters, entertainers with city ties in the national spotlight and the return of a popular local music festival.
Whip up one of those butter boards that were all the rage on social media this year and settle in to read more about what happened in local arts and see some of what is coming up in the entertainment world.
Local arts
As negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its musicians stretch on, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike Dec. 8. Though work stoppages have been authorized in the past, this is the first such job action in the union’s history. It led to the cancelation of most of the orchestra’s “Holiday Pops” performances as well as other shows through December. The musicians have performed two holiday concerts under their own banner since the strike began.
The next negotiating session is set for Tuesday. The first Philharmonic concert of 2023 is scheduled for Jan. 28; orchestra patrons will be waiting to see if a deal is made in time.
The city honored a late luminary this year with exhibits and events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of fashion designer and South Side High School graduate Bill Blass. The “Bill Blass Blast” festival included exhibitions at Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Fort Wayne History Center and Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. There were also sculptures inspired by his work displayed on Fort Wayne Arts Campus and in September the mural-filled alley running from Calhoun to South Harrison midway between Wayne and Berry streets, including the Porch Off Calhoun, was renamed the Bill Blass Runway.
Mentor Ephraim Scott Smiley III and writer/musician Omowalé-Kétu Oladuw were the subjects of the latest Faces of the Fort mural, 520 W. Jefferson Blvd., next to the downtown Starbucks. The piece by artist Michael Johnson has the theme of engaging, serving and advocating for the city’s youth.
Other public art projects this year included the Unity Mural by Erin Salyers and Jared Applegate under the railroad elevation on Harrison Street between The Landing and Promenade Park, Julie Wall’s botanical-inspired mural on the Sidecar outdoor bar on West Jefferson Boulevard by Parkview Field, and Mitchell Egly’s 2,000-square-foot tribute to the 122nd Fighter Wing on the side of Allen County Republican Headquarters at Main and Harrison streets.
Flowers bloomed for the Windows on Wells project along the Wells Street Corridor and more storm drain murals appeared as part of the Clean Drains initiative. Muralist Tim Parsley and University of Saint Francis students painted flowers and birds on aluminum panels that were installed on the front of the university’s Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center downtown in the fall. (The university also said that it is open to selling its downtown property.)
Artist Katherine Gaff refinished many of the sculptural bike racks around downtown. Ownership of the racks was transferred from Arts United to the city’s Public Arts Commission.
Beyond downtown, a mural celebrating the history of the Nebraska neighborhood was created by Jeff Pilkinton at 1804 W. Main St., artist America Carrillo created a tribue to healthcare workers at 1305 E. State Blvd., a mural by Andre Portee was added to basketball courts at Reservoir Park and Fort Wayne Open Walls continued to offer multiple spaces for artists to express themselves.
Looking ahead: A wings-and-crown sculpture supporting Ukraine during its conflict with Russia was previewed by Art This Way in September but an installation date has not been announced.
President and CEO Susan Mendenhall is stepping down from her position at Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne on Jan. 27. The nonprofit arts agency said it will appoint a new president and CEO. Among the organization’s major projects is a modernization and expansion of Arts United Center downtown with an expected construction start date in 2024.
TV
Entertainers with local connections continued to get time in the spotlight this year.
In June, 2001 Bishop Luers graduate Michael Oberholtzer walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for the Broadway show “Take Me Out.” Though he didn’t win the Tony during the telecast, he told The Journal Gazette that the nomination was thrilling and “really humbling.”
Local bartender Raj Shukla appeared in the Netflix reality competition series “Drink Masters” in October. Netflix also ordered a third season of Northrop graduate Heather Headley’s drama series. Filming for “Sweet Magnolias” began this summer and has wrapped, but a 2023 premiere date has not been announced.
In the talk show landscape, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came to an end and “The Wendy Williams Show” became “Sherri” with host Sherri Shepherd. Trevor Noah departed “The Daily Show” this month.
Among scripted series that came to an end were “A Discovery of Witches,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Arthur,” “Batwoman,” “Better Call Saul,” “black-ish,” “Bull,” “Claws,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dead to Me,” “The Expanse,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Killing Eve,” “Legacies,” “Love, Victor,” “Ozark,” “Queen Sugar,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Stargirl,” “This Is Us,” “The Walking Dead” and “Westworld.”
Looking ahead: Series expected to air their final episodes in 2023 include “A Million Little Things,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale,” “Star Trek: Picard” and “New Amsterdam.” James Corden announced he will leave CBS’ “The Late Late Show” in the spring.
Movies
AMC Classic Fort Wayne 20 closed at the start of August. The Dupont Road complex had opened as a Carmike Cinemas location in 2005.
A storm with high winds in late August caused major damage at Auburn Garrett Drive-In, forcing the 71-year-old venue to end its season early. Winds tore down much of the screen – only the second in the theater’s history – and damaged the surrounding skirting. The drive-in was one of three operating in northeast Indiana and donations are being sought to help pay for repairs. Among them is a Go Fund Me crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $250,000.
A fundraising campaign is also underway at Fort Wayne Cinema Center, which is seeking $41,000 for a laser projector to replace the nearly 10-year-old projector currently used in its main screening space. The new projector is expected to be available in February, but installation would need to be delayed if the money isn’t raised by then.
“Top Gun: Maverick” leads the domestic box office for 2022, followed by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in the second and third spots, respectively. Other big earners for the year include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Batman,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Spider-man: No Way Home.” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opened a week ago, is certain to float up among these ranks.
Looking ahead: The following are among releases on Hollywood’s calendar. Dates are subject to change.
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Feb. 10
• “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Feb. 17
• “Creed III,” March 3
• “Scream VI,” March 10
• “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” March 17
• “John Wick: Chapter 4,” March 24
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” April 7
• “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” May 5
• “Fast X,” May 19
• “Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse,” June 2
• “Transformers, Rise of the Beasts,” June 9
“The Flash,” June 16
• “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” June 30
• “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One,” July 14
• “Barbie,” July 21
• “The Expendables 4,” Sept. 22
• “Dune, Part Two,” Nov. 3
• “The Marvels,” July 28
• “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” Nov. 17
“Wonka,” Dec. 15
• “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” Dec. 25
Music
The Middle Waves Music Festival returned this year for the first time since 2018. With a new time of year (June) and a new location (the Foellinger Theatre campus), the festival featured headliners Big Boi and Young the Giant.
Songs you might have had on repeat this year include Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Harry Styles’ “As it Was” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”
But the biggest break-the-internet moments came from Taylor Swift who dropped her album “Midnights” featuring single “Anti-Hero” in October. She became the first artist to claim all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in a single week.
Presales for her 2023 “The Eras” stadium tour hit major delays and error messages at Ticketmaster and a public sale was canceled as the ticket seller blamed high traffic and demand for the issues.
Looking ahead: Swift’s tour includes stops in Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati in June for fans lucky enough to score tickets.
Among acts slated to play Fort Wayne stages next year are Ani DiFranco on Jan. 26, Ben Folds on March 28, John Mellencamp on May 15 and 16 and Kenny Chesney on May 18. Actor William Shatner and comedians Kevin Nealon and Jerry Seinfeld are also have touring shows booked for local venues.
Deaths
Actor, director and Purdue University Fort Wayne theater professor Craig A. Humphrey died March 12 at age 61. Longtime Fort Wayne Youtheatre leader Harvey Cocks died May 31, just shy of his 97th birthday.
Among other notable deaths in the world: actors Kristie Alley, Nicki Aycox, James Caan, Robbie Coltrane, Kevin Conroy, Tony Dow, Denise Dowse, Louise Fletcher, Jason David Frank, Anne Heche, Brad William Henke, Gregory Itzin, Leslie Jordan, Angela Lansbury, Stuart Margolin, Roger E. Mosley, Olivia Newton-John, Nichelle Nichols, Tony Sirico and Paul Sorvino; comedian Gallagher; dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss; musicians Aaron Carter, Coolio, Patrick Haggerty, Naomi Judd, Jerry Lee Lewis, Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Jody Miller; writer Julie Powell; and Queen Elizabeth II.