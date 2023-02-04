If you’re not flipping on the TV during the big gameduring Super Bowl Sunday next week, set aside the evening to flip open a new book. Whether you want to laugh out loud, be on the edge of your seat or settle into a sports-themed read (don’t worry – not football), these five recommendations have you covered.

“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay

Published by Minotaur Books; 384 pages

Read if you like: Thriller genre, ’90s vibes (think Blockbuster Video) and crime solving

“The Guncle” by Steven Rowley

Published by Putnam; 368 pages

Read if you like: A Palm Beach setting, hilarious domestic situations, LGBTQ fiction

“The Babysitter: My Summers with A Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan

Published by Atria Books; 368 pages

Read if you like: True-crime genre, 1960s Cape Cod setting, serial killer stories

“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren

Published by Simon & Schuster; 432 pages

Read if you like: Enemies to lovers trope, Hawaiian setting, laugh-out-loud antics

“The Art of Fielding” by Chad Harbach

Published by Back Bay Books; 544 pages

Read if you like: Baseball, college campus setting, multiple points of view

