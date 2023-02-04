If you’re not flipping on the TV during the big gameduring Super Bowl Sunday next week, set aside the evening to flip open a new book. Whether you want to laugh out loud, be on the edge of your seat or settle into a sports-themed read (don’t worry – not football), these five recommendations have you covered.
“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay
Published by Minotaur Books; 384 pages
Read if you like: Thriller genre, ’90s vibes (think Blockbuster Video) and crime solving
“The Guncle” by Steven Rowley
Published by Putnam; 368 pages
Read if you like: A Palm Beach setting, hilarious domestic situations, LGBTQ fiction
“The Babysitter: My Summers with A Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan
Published by Atria Books; 368 pages
Read if you like: True-crime genre, 1960s Cape Cod setting, serial killer stories
“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
Published by Simon & Schuster; 432 pages
Read if you like: Enemies to lovers trope, Hawaiian setting, laugh-out-loud antics
“The Art of Fielding” by Chad Harbach
Published by Back Bay Books; 544 pages
Read if you like: Baseball, college campus setting, multiple points of view