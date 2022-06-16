Shortly after her husband passed a little more than 25 years ago, Shirley Thomas-Warner’s sister gave her a flyer that changed her life forever.
Ever since, she’s been helping change children’s lives almost every day.
Thomas-Warner has spent the last quarter of a century as a foster grandparent. She recently retired at age 85, not because she wanted to, but because of a few health issues.
Thomas-Warner started at Adams Elementary and then the Children’s Cottage until it closed, ending at the Hanna-Creighton Brightpoint Head Start facility.
“Grandma Shirley is very kind and warming to all the kids,” said Nicole Lee of Brightpoint. “If a child is upset, she will give them a hug and comfort them. When she enters the classroom, she’s always happy and ready for the day. She was our backbone. She knew how many kids we had, who was absent and what each child was interested in. Grandma Shirley is the best.”
After working four hours a day, five days a week, even during most summers, with prekindergarten children, Thomas-Warner was recently honored during a reception at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center where she received a 25-year pin, a photo blanket and some clothing.
She said her success with the children is “probably because I never grew up, at least that’s what my preacher told me,” Thomas-Warner said with a hearty laugh. “A couple of times I taught them to tie their shoes because I got tired of tying them myself.”
It’s a mission she takes seriously. She’s lived her whole life in the McCormick Park neighborhood, and her two daughters guess she’s helped raise three or four generations of children in the area. Because she was always home when others were working, she was the emergency contact for many families. She also has 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren of her own.
Becoming a foster grandparent gave her something to do and got her out of the house, Thomas-Warner said. She’d help around the classroom in various ways like reading stories and taking part in field trips to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Science Central, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, the library and splash pads. Basically, she saw what needed done and did it, giving out countless hugs along the way.
“I like the little ones,” she said.
Sponsored by Lutheran Life Villages, the Foster Grandparent Program started as one of 20 national pilot programs in 1965.
Grandparents must be age 55 or older, and are paid ($3.15 an hour starting July 1) through an AmeriCorps grant. The duties are helping out in classrooms by being role models.
The program serves Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools, Head Start programs, women’s shelters and local childcare facilities. According to program Coordinator Danielle Lyons, there are 45 current participants, down from 68 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The children bond to the grandparents sometimes more than the teachers,” Lyons said. “They want that special relationship.”
One of the secrets is that the foster grandparents get as much out of the interaction as the children. Thomas-Warner was always assigned to five children, but that always expanded.
“Usually if you start working with one, you get extra kids coming in,” Thomas-Warner said. “They all want to see what’s going on.”
Over the years, she’d sometimes see the children she took care of at the grocery or a restaurant. She’s guessing it’s likely she’s recently worked with the children of some of those she started her career with.
“I can’t even estimate as many kids she came in contact with or how many kids this woman has influenced in her life,” said Jan Maust, a retired teacher who worked with Thomas-Warner in her classroom. “She was always willing to take a group of kids and do small group activities, read them stories, sit with them at lunch. There’s no one like her.”
In fact, Thomas-Warner’s example encouraged Maust to become a foster grandparent after her retirement from a 45-year teaching career.