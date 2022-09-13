Ladonna Huntley James had no idea the seeds she was planting when she launched the first Johnny Appleseed Festival in 1975.

Now, 47 years later, the 90-year-old marvels at how it has grown into one of Fort Wayne’s largest festivals, drawing hundreds of thousands of people every September.

The festival was actually an idea conceived by Huntley James and the late Phyllis Florea, who was co-founder and president of The Settlers, as part of the 1976 Fort Wayne Bicentennial Commission.

The festival was set to be one of the bicentennial events, but the two women wanted to make sure the Johnny Appleseed Festival would do well before the official launching. So, they did a test run in 1975.

“It took on a life of its own,” Huntley James says. “It was a wonderful project that grew by bounds. We never anticipated that it would be so successful.”

Newsletters What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

The commission decided to use the city’s Johnny Appleseed Park and the folklore of John Chapman, known as Johnny Appleseed, who was a traveler in Fort Wayne.

Johnny Appleseed’s grave is at the park, but it isn’t known whether he is buried there.

The first festival included artisans, an antique show and a bluegrass festival with music and cloggers.

It continued the following year for the bicentennial celebration, and then the Fort Wayne Parks Department took over the festival after 1976.

Huntley James says the commission was a small group of people who got creative.

In addition to the festival, they also launched the Fort Wayne Sisters Cities program, partnering with its first sister city, Takaoka, Japan, in 1976.

Huntley James went on to become a well-known leader in the community with a strong history of community activism and volunteerism.

After helming the commission, she became the director of communications for Fort Wayne Mayor Bob Armstrong.

Huntley James then spent a number of years as chairwoman of the Fort Wayne Performing Arts Center and, later, vice president of corporate public involvement for Lincoln National Corp., her employer when she chose to retire.

One of her biggest accomplishments is her work in the mid-1980s with the late Ian Rolland, who was a Lincoln National executive and a community activist, to desegregate city schools.

Huntley James says that when she and Rolland discussed the topic with Fort Wayne business leaders, it was met with little support. Eventually, two Washington attorneys were hired and a group of Black parents was formed to force the schools to become desegregated.

Huntley James says it was her sense of humanity that drove her to tackle such a divisive and sensitive topic. “I always had such compassion for students who were not getting equal or good education,” she says.

“It was such a real issue for us. So real.”

Huntley James moved back to Fort Wayne in 2018 after spending a number of years in North Carolina with her husband, Bernard, who passed away following 40 years of marriage.

Her home is filled with art and items from her years of travels. She and her husband, who was from Australia, visited destinations including Bali, Vietnam and Venice.

Born in Fort Wayne, the mother of two says people who haven’t been to the city in years wouldn’t recognize it. She cites the explosion of arts and activities and all the work that is going on in the city’s center.

“I am so proud of the growth and progress downtown,” she says. “My chest pops when I think of Fort Wayne, of what it was and what it can be.”