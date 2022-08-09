Here are some of the blog excerpts from John Nimmo’s cancer blog, “A Feel for Horses.” It’s available through his Facebook page or at www.afeelforhorses.com/
Oct. 5: “The reason I’m writing this blog is because I love to think and share my thoughts. And I love to write. Plus, there’s the added bonus of having something to do occupying my time between chemo and radiation. The down side is that the thoughts I share could offend some as being too cavalier, too bizarre, or just generally, too insignificant. But then again, this is my blog and I’m going to write pretty much whatever comes to mind.”
Oct. 6: “So, I have come to firmly believe what happens is this disease and others like it unleashes a previously hidden vast reservoir of inner strength. It’s a spiritual treasure chest we each own and have available to access. We shall soon find out if I’m correct. If you see me panicking and crying like a five-year-old being dragged to the dentist, you’ll know I missed the mark on this particular call.”
Oct. 16: “I suspect every one of us, from time to time, finds themselves feeling like the universe has placed a target on our backs. After all, it’s hard on the soul to lose a loved one to death or divorce, a business to bankruptcy, or any other important aspect of your life for reasons either of your own making or otherwise. It’s likewise hard to hear you have cancer or any other life-threatening disease. Simply put, enduring hardships isn’t the easiest way or time to cultivate positive feelings. Like I say, I’ve been there and own the t-shirt. In fact, I have a closet full of them including my newest line of apparel.”
Nov. 4: “When I was a young kid, hospitals ranked right up there as one of the most boring places to spend any time. It seems like you were always too young to be allowed visitation so you got stuck in the waiting room sorting through a stack of Reader’s Digests and watching old people hanging out. Back then, the old people I saw wore suits and dresses. Today us old people wear jeans and sweatshirts. Thus far, I’ve not seen any kids hanging around during my many visits so I don’t know what they do these days to pass time. My hunch is they stay glued to their phones like they do everywhere else.”
Nov. 27: “The truth of the matter is the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office can survive without me. In fact, this entire world can survive without me. Nonetheless, it’s a little unsettling to come to terms with this cold reality, especially when you are facing a life-threatening illness. But that’s the nature of this beast called life.”