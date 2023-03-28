Q. My friends on social media disagree on whether plants prefer being watered from the top down or from the bottom up. Which method is best?
A. Whether plants prefer being watered from the top down or from the bottom up sometimes depends on the type of plant and how it grows. In general I prefer to water plants from the top down – but both methods have advantages and disadvantages.
Watering from the top down takes advantage of gravity, so that water will drain through to all of the root system efficiently. This of course depends on plants grown in a well-drained professional grower’s mix in a container with adequate drainage holes at the bottom of the container that remain unclogged. One way to do this is to use a coffee filter at the bottom of the container to allow water to pass through the container but trapping any debris that could potentially clog the holes. Experts used to recommend pieces of pot material or stones at the bottom of the container, but sometimes debris could work around this material and the holes could still clog.
One disadvantage of top watering is that fertilizer salts can sometimes precipitate out of solution and accumulate on the soil at the top of a container over time. This adversely affects the growth of plants. When these salts accumulate, it is necessary to flush the salts out of the container by watering with clear water to flush the salts away.
Top watering can also be difficult when watering a plant that has foliage sensitive to water on the leaves. The African violet is a good example. Its leaves actually become damaged if water remains on the leaves for any period of time. Some plants will grow so vigorously that the foliage essentially covers the entire top of the container. When one tries to top water, the water just runs off the leaves and never makes it into the soil.
Rootbound plants are sometimes difficult to water from the top down because often the water simply runs though the container too quickly so that it is difficult to fully water the roots. When this happens, it is time to repot the plant into a slightly larger container, or trim away some of the roots so the plant is not rootbound.
The biggest issue when bottom watering is that you are defying gravity using this method. Water must percolate from the bottom to the top when the pot is placed in a larger container of water, and it may be difficult for the top portion of the root system to absorb all the water to fully saturate the roots. To do this, one must leave the plant roots at the bottom fully submerged in water for some period of time. This promotes root decay and diseases.
Either method of watering can work, and sometimes it is up to the gardener to decide which method works best.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.