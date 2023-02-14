Q. A friend told me to look for All-America Selections vegetables and flowers to plant in my garden this year. Can you tell me more about them and where to find them?
A. Since 1932, expert judges have selected All-America Selections winners which have been tested for garden performance in trial gardens across North America.
Overall, these plants should perform well in a wide variety of soil and weather conditions. Some garden centers that specialize in flowers and vegetables will offer AAS varieties that are marked with a shield emblem with an AAS logo. AAS is a non-profit organization.
I always look forward to looking at what varieties have been selected and I will make a point to either order seed or look for them at area garden centers. Here’s a look at some of this year’s selections.
• The wildcat cayenne pepper is a moderately hot and sweet/spicy compact pepper for the garden. Judges report that it is a high-yielding plant with good flavor.
• The San Joaquin jalapeño is what is called a determinate pepper, meaning it puts out a bunch of fruit at the same time. The judges loved the flavor of this moderately hot pepper. The pepper is perfect for canning, pickling and making roasted stuffed jalapeños for a crowd.
• The Zenzel tomato is a roma type plum tomato that does especially well in the Midwest. It is disease-resistant, and resistant to blossom end rot. It is reported to be a good tomato for canning.
• The Rubyfirm watermelon produces about 3 to 5 watermelons per vine. The cute little melons produce little if any seed and are very sweet.
• Sweet Jade squash produces 1- to 2-pound single serving size squash in prolific quantity per plant. The fruit can be used as an edible small soup bowl. The sweet, dry fruit can also be baked, roasted or pureed.
• Premium Sun Coral Candy is the first seed-propagated coleus AAS winner. Coral Candy has unique multicolored serrated leaves on a compact plant. Coleus are easy to grow in our area and can be used as bedding plants or in containers in sun or part-sun environments.
• Artesian Yellow Hombre is the first F1 coneflower hybrid to come in a solid color. The plants were uniform and produced lots of flowers in the perennial plant.
• Blue by You is a perennial salvia that blooms earlier that other perennial salvias. Perennial salvias in general are well-adapted for our area and produce blooms for most of the summer in a variety of conditions. Pollinators love this plant.
• DoubleShot Orange Bicolor is a mid-sized snapdragon with stunning orange-red double flowers. Orange has become an increasingly popular color choice in gardens. This makes a great cutting flower for table decorations.
Go to All-AmericaSelections.org for more information.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.